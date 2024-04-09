10 Saif Ali Khan dialogues that will just make you go WOWW

Saif Ali Khan is widely regarded as one of the most acclaimed actors in Bollywood. Known as the Nawab of Indian cinema, he has starred in numerous groundbreaking films. Transitioning from charming chocolate boy roles in the 90s and 2000s to portraying intense villainous characters, he continues to entertain audiences. Apart from his natural charm and charisma, Saif Ali Khan dialogues have also resonated with audiences over the years, leaving a lasting impact in our hearts.

10 famous Saif Ali Khan dialogues that are as cool as his personality

1. “Kya aap believe karte hain love at first sight mein, ya main dobara ghoom ke aau?”

Homi Adajania’s Cocktail was released in the year 2012 starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. The romantic comedy film featured Saif in the role of Gautam. Had it not been for him, can we really imagine anybody else hitting on someone with the cheesy yet cute line, “Kya aap believe karte hain love at first sight mein, ya main dobara ghoom ke aau?”

2. “Pyaar ka pehla kadam dosti hai, aur aakhri bhi... bus beech ke kadam reh gaye hain”

Nikkhil Advani’s Kal Ho Naa Ho has attained a cult fan following over the years. As much as the characters of Naina and Aman (Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan) entertained us, Saif’s character of Rohit couldn’t have been this cool if it wasn’t for him.

One of the most loved Saif Ali Khan dialogue from the film has to be the one that evokes hope in a hopeless romantic guy as it goes, “Pyaar ka pehla kadam dosti hai, aur aakhri bhi... bus beech ke kadam reh gaye hain.”

3. "Race hamesha meri thi aur meri hi rahegi... kyunki main is race ka sabse purana khiladi hoon”

Pataudi Nawab has not only excelled in romantic-comedy movies, but he has also showcased his talent in action and thriller films. One cannot overlook the iconic Race 2 movie dialogue Saif Ali Khan spoke, which adds to the list of his remarkable performances. With utmost confidence and a fierce attitude, he proclaimed, "Race hamesha meri thi aur meri hi rahegi... kyunki main is race ka sabse purana khiladi hoon."

4. “Bachpan ki mohabbat ko dil se juda na karna, jab hamari yaad aaye to milne ki dua karna”

This era of Bollywood is truly unforgettable, and Saif Ali Khan famous dialogues played a key role in making it so precious. One particular line from the movie Hum Saath Saath Hain, where his character Vinod expresses his love for Sapna (played by Karisma Kapoor), "Bachpan ki mohabbat ko dil se juda na karna, jab hamari yaad aaye to milne ki dua karna," never fails to bring a smile to our faces. It beautifully captures the innocence of young romance. The charm of his chocolate boy image during that time is truly heartwarming.

5. “Social service hai tumhari smile…dekho dekho tension kam ho rahi hai”

This is another Saif Ali Khan famous dialogue from the movie Cocktail that testifies how much his character Gautam must have been in love with Diana Penty’s Meera. Remember how he wishes for her one smile as he describes it in the most beautiful manner expressing, “Social service hai tumhari smile…dekho dekho tension kam ho rahi hai.”

6. “Brahman bhookha toh Sudama, samjha toh Chanakya aur rootha toh Raavan”

The list will remain incomplete without the mention of Bullett Raja Saif Ali Khan dialogue where he was seen playing the role of Raja Misra. His powerful words, "Brahman bhookha toh Sudama, samjha toh Chanakya aur rootha toh Raavan," truly encapsulate the essence of his character's heroism.

7. “Mujhe harakar koi meri jaan bhi le jaye, mujhe manzoor hai… lekin dhokha dene waale ko main dobara mauka nahi deta”

Even if you are not a fan of thriller movies, this 2008 released, Abbas-Mustan directorial is bound to make you go gaga. This is another Race dialogue Saif Ali Khan delivers with utmost conviction and sass, “Mujhe harakar koi meri jaan bhi le jaye, mujhe manzoor hai… lekin dhokha dene waale ko main dobara mauka nahi deta” This statement speaks volumes about the intensity of his character. Doesn’t it?

8. “Kya karen badi buri aadat hai hamari, Nark ke darwaaze ke samne khade hokar paap karte hai”

The next one on the list is again from the movie, Bullett Raja Saif Ali Khan dialogue that was as wicked as it could be. “Kya karen badi buri aadat hai hamari, Nark ke darwaaze ke samne khade hokar paap karte hai” testifies Saif’s prowess in his craft that makes a villainous shade to his character so likable.

9. “Har kahaani ka happy ending ho sakta hai, Agar sahi waqt par end kardo toh”

The dialogue from the 2014 movie, Happy Ending which goes like, “Har kahaani ka happy ending ho sakta hai, Agar sahi waqt par end kardo toh” and we ask where is the lie? This is one of the best scenes from the movie which features both Ileana D’Cruz and Saif. If you have seen the cute tale based on Saif’s Yudi, you’re sure to relate to this one.

10. “Laal mere dil ka haal hai ... lagta tumpe kamaal hai ... yeh tofha nahin sawaal hai ... kya Subhash Ghai ki picture Taal hai?”

The next one on the list is another much-celebrated Kal Ho Naa Ho Saif Ali Khan dialogue that was as cool as his character of Rohit in the movie. As cheesy as it may sound, we say there could be no better compliment to a person wearing red or maybe an ice-breaking statement than this, “Laal mere dil ka haal hai ... lagta tumpe kamaal hai ... yeh tofha nahin sawaal hai ... kya Subhash Ghai ki picture Taal hai?”

The list of Saif Ali Khan dialogues can surely go on and on, but these were some of the dialogues from his movie that live in our hearts rent-free. It goes without saying that he is an actor par excellence whose versatility speaks in his works. While we look forward to more of him in his upcoming projects, which of these is your favorite dialogue, don’t forget to share with us in the comments section.

