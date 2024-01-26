It is the 76th Republic Day today!

Republic Day is celebrated as the day when the Constitution of India was formed and put into effect in 1950. It turned the nation from a dominion to a republic, free from British rule. The special day instills the citizens with a sense of patriotism and pride. Pinkvilla got in touch with young actress Sumbul Touqeer who's currently playing an aspiring IAS officer in Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. In a candid chat, Sumbul spoke at length about her thoughts on the special day as a representative of the youth of the country.

Sumbul Touqeer on Youth of India

Sumbul Touqeer who plays the title role in Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is excited about Republic Day. She said, "I am proud to be Indian. It has diverse cultures co-existing. I remember watching the Parade on TV with my family and flag hosting ceremony in school. The tri-color flag evokes patriotic feelings."

On being asked about the Youth of India, she continued, "Today's youth, despite appearing less patriotic, actually cares about the country. Youth have a mind and heart too and do support the nation when they see progress." Sumbul disagrees with the idea that Republic Day is just a holiday, emphasizing that the youth question things and social media help them connect with the country and are expressive.

Have a look at Sumbul Touqeer's recent post from the sets of her show

She further added, "PM Narendra Modi's efforts to make things digital for better youth engagement is commendable."

Sumbul Touqeer highlights the positives of the country

The Imlie actress said, "Real patriotism involves practical actions like paying taxes and following rules instead of just criticizing the government. I feel we are progressing and are at par with any country in the world. Our family values and traditions are being loved by all. I must say we must count our blessings and do our bit for our country in our way."

She added, "I also feel gratitude for our Army people who are at the forefront of our country at the border. I wish my fans a very happy Republic Day and urge them to plant a tree as a gesture of peace, life, and harmony"

Pinkvilla wishes all the readers a very Happy Republic Day!

