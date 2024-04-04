Ridhima Pandit pens heart-melting post for late mother; ‘This grief that we all live with, doesn’t go away’

Ridhima Pandit has dropped a heartwarming note for her late mother on her fourth death anniversary. Along with it, she shared a few pictures from her memory with her late mother. The post is not only emotionally-drenched but it also radiated her strength which could be clearly seen in her words.

Ridhima Pandit’s heart-melting post for her late mother

Earlier today, Ridhima Pandit shared a string of pictures compiling the special moments that she shared with her mother followed by a heart-melting note on account of her mother’s fourth death anniversary. Every word used by Ridhima reflects so much pain that defines her unconditional love for her mother.

In the note, the Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant actress shared the emotional memories attached with her mother. She reminisces about her best times with her and mentions that she still feels that her mother is somewhere around her. The caption reads, “Hi My Mumma It’s our fourth year here without you. .. I still feel you are around us all, probably in your room.” Further she described how she sometimes comes to home and starts talking to her randomly giving the details about her day. Putting it in her words she penned it down as, “I could just open the door come n cry abt how bad my day was or come and hug you and tell you abt all the good things.. but I can’t.”

Advertisement

The actress also confessed that she engages in candid conversation with her mother daily as she is still alive in the Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 contestant’s heart. Putting her emotions in words she writes, “I have a conversation with you every day :) cause you are in me… I am because of you.” Later in the caption Ridhima confessed that like a little stubborn child sometimes she cry missing her mother, as she wrote, “This grief that we all live with, doesn’t go away we learn to live around it. I hate it that you aren’t with us but I do know you are at peace..”

Further Pandit gathered herself back and gave the credit to her mother for being her constant source of strength and happiness. Concluding her post she wrote, “I don’t cry as much as I used to anymore, it’s you as always who gives Reema and I the strength ..You were and continue to be our source of joy . Love you.. Till we meet again …”

Ridhima Pandit’s work in industry

Ridhima Pandit rose to fame for her character Rajini in the serial, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant which was much ahead of its time. Later she participated in the adrenaline-boosting reality show, Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 where she finished as the second-runner up. She then tried her luck in one of the biggest controversial reality shows, Bigg Boss OTT which was hosted by producer Karan Johar.

Speaking of her personal life, she was one of the first Indian actresses to get her eggs freezed inspiring many women out there who used to think this was a taboo in our society. Ridhima has indeed always been known for her strong and confident decisions.

ALSO READ: WATCH: It’s day out in the city for Dipika Kakar and baby Ruhaan; Actress’ mom accompanies them