Ridhima Pandit speaks up about motherhood in detail; shares her experience of ‘egg freezing’ and breaking myths

Ridhima Pandit, the television actress who gained popularity through Bahu Hamari Rajnikant, where she played the role of a humanoid, continues to garner love for her extraordinary role in the daily soap. Always ahead of her time, whether in her choice of shows or in making real-life decisions, Pandit recently opened up about motherhood and her experience with egg freezing in an interview with Digital Commentary.

Ridhima Pandit shares her views on motherhood and egg-freezing

In her early thirties, television actress Ridhima Pandit shares her perspective on motherhood after recently undergoing the process of egg freezing. She says, “Motherhood for me, it matters, but for a lot of people out there, few of them my own friends, its not only thing.” She further explains, “And I did not want to make it the only thing because I am in my early thirties. I did not want to take a chance.” She elaborates on her decision to freeze her eggs, saying, “Ek women ka jo biological clock hota hai, wo tick hote jaa raha hai, every single day (A woman's biological clock is ticking, every single day). We are only born with these many eggs in a lifetime, and wo thode time baad deplete ho jati hai, so ye cheezon mien mujhe knowledge tha (It depletes after some time, so I was aware of these things).”

Advertisement

Ridhima’s egg-freezing journey and myth-breaking

Further in the interview, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant describes her egg-freezing journey, explaining that she managed to undergo the egg-freezing procedure between her projects. She further goes on to debunk myths about the process of egg freezing by sharing her firsthand experience, saying, “Because it is very physically taxing. You know it’s not easy hume bahut saare injections lene padte hai, there is a lot of bloating, there is a lot of weight gain jo kehte hai wo technically aisa kuch alarming nahi hai, its a lot of bloating, it goes away eventually. Jo aisi ek myth hai ki are aap mote ho jaate ho hormonal injection se, Nahi! But thoda sa ek crash aata hai hormone ka after the procedure is done etc (it is very physically taxing. You know it’s not easy; we have to take a lot of injections, there is a lot of bloating, and there is a lot of weight gain, which technically isn’t something alarming, it’s a lot of bloating that eventually goes away. There is this myth that you get fat from hormonal injections, No! But there is a bit of a hormone crash after the procedure is done, etc).”

Ridhima Pandit speaks up about her marriage plans

Later in the interview, the Bahu Hamari Rajnikant actress discusses her future marriage plans and her decision to freeze her eggs. She states that she made this decision for her peace of mind and to remain stress-free, as she does not know what the future holds. Regarding marriage, she says, “Mujhe pata nhi (I don’t know) whether I have marriage in my cards eventually in the future, it all depends on probably if I get the right partner. A lot of women wish to do it alone, probably from a few years. I might want to do it alone; I might not want to do it alone. But at least I am stress-free now. I have done my part biologically.” She mentions taking care of that aspect of her life and currently living stress-free. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 second runner-up is proud that people have decided to undergo this procedure after reading her articles. She further shares that egg freezing is now covered under insurance.

About Ridhima Pandit

Ridhima Pandit made her television debut in Life OK's Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, earning critical acclaim for her role as Rajni, a super-humanoid robot. Later, she joined The Drama Company. Further, she hosted Dance Champions. Hum - I'm Because of Us, further solidifying her presence in the industry. She also did reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT and Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav ADMITS arranging snake venoms for rave parties