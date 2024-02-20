Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Rituraj Singh passed away on February 19 at the age of 59 due to cardiac arrest. The news of his demise has sent shockwaves in the industry. From friends and co-stars to fans, all are mourning the sudden demise of this talented star. Among all, actress Achint Kaur, who is Rituraj's close friend, expressed her shock and grief over his death. Achint and Rituraj Singh have been best friends since years and even worked together several times.

Achint Kaur mourns the loss of her close friend:

Achint Kaur told us, "I am here at his home with the family. It's an unbelievable news. He was my first friend in the industry. We were the kind of friends where we fought, we spoke, we confided in each other."

Recalling Rituraj's sweet gesture for her, Achint shared, "I will remember the little things that he would do for me. I was in Ajmer and getting my puja done, that's when I was told, "Aapke naam ki Puja toh yahan kayi baar karvayi hai" I asked the pandit ji, "Kisne karvayi meri Puja," he said, "Rituraj karvata tha." That was the bond we shared."

Reminiscing Rituraj's personality, Achint added, "Whenever he was around, we would end up laughing. We have worked so much together, he was a very intelligent and smart person. He would create chaos, and make everyone laugh, his presence would change the whole atmosphere. He was my little mad friend."

Talking about his family and his demise, the actress continued, "I'm with the family here and they are completely shaken up. I hope and pray they find the courage to deal with this loss. He was too young. It just happened out of nowhere. Nobody could figure this would happen."

Rituraj Singh was a very well-known actor in the entertainment world whose talent expanded beyond Television. He worked in several web shows and films and gained applause for his performance. He was last seen in Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa where he played the role of Yashpal. He worked in several TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Trideviyaan, Diya Aur Baati Hum and many others.

