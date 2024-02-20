Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Today (February 20), the news of Rituraj Singh's demise has left the entertainment industry heartbroken. The actor passed away last night at 12:30 am due to cardiac arrest. His shocking death at the age of 59 has left the industry shocked and disheartened. Over the years, the actor worked on several platforms like Television, OTT, and films and gained applause for his acting mettle. But did you know Rituraj and superstar Shah Rukh Khan were connected?

Rituraj Singh and Shah Rukh Khan knew each other:

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and late actor Rituraj Singh were a part of the same theatre group. This group included a few more prominent names like Deepika Amin and Divya Seth Shah. The group presumably began their acting journey together before they moved to the city of dreams. A while ago, Rituraj shared a post where we saw his candid moments with King Khan from their days before they stepped into the showbiz world.

In the caption of this post, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor had wrote, "Four Musketeers, before their Dreams came True & they moved to ( the then Bombay( now) Mumbai. On a Train ( of Thought) Acting in TAG: Theatre Action Group. Learning from Our Guru #barryjohn61 now as #barryjohnactingstudio #iamsrk #divyasethshah #deepikaaminofficial #riturajksingh & photo credit the 5th Musketeer who also chased his dream to #bollywood #amarthetalwar 3 Photographs."

Take a look at Rituraj Singh's PICS with Shah Rukh Khan:

After stepping into the world of entertainment Rituraj Singh worked with numerous Bollywood actors like Irrfan Khan, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, and many others while working on numerous projects.

About Rituraj Singh's demise:

Rituraj Singh passed away at the age of 59 due to cardiac arrest. The news of his demise was confirmed by his close friend and actor Amit Bahl. For the unaware, Rituraj was admitted to a hospital 15 days back for treatment of his pancreas. He returned home but yesterday (February 19) he was feeling really weak and had to be rushed to the hospital. Amit Bahl revealed that Rituraj suffered a cardiac attack before reaching the hospital.

Workwise, Rituraj K Singh was last seen in Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa, essaying the role of Yashpal.

