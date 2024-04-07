Rubina Dilaik, known for her role as Radhika in Chotti Bahu, turned mother of twin daughters last year. She and her husband, Abhinav Shukla, lovingly named them Jeeva and Edhaa. Currently, the actress is spending time with her family. Earlier the actress was busy promoting her movie Chal Bhajj Chaliye. She has now shared a video announcing another season of her YouTube show on Motherhood Journey.

Rubina Dilaik announces new season of her program

The Chotti Bahu actress took to Instagram to share a video announcing another exciting season of her program ‘Kisine Bataya Nahi’ on her YouTube channel. She wrote in the caption, “I’m sure aapko meri tarah “Kisine Bataya Nahi ” hoga ki Maa banne ke bad kya kya papad belne padte hai, woh kehte hai na “it takes a village to take care of a child” toh aayein milke discuss karte hai kuch aise experiences and challenges jo ek maa hi bata sakti hai only on “Kisine Bataya Nahi: The Motherhood Journey!” Ji haan, we are back with another exciting season about the motherhood Journey on my Youtube Channel, So if you haven’t subscribed it yet , do it right now cause this is going to be super fun and is very close to my heart. Hint : In Episodes me aapko woh dekhne milegaa jo aap log kabse dekhna chaah rahe ho.

(I'm sure many of you, like me, have experienced the challenges of becoming a mother without anyone's guidance. They say, "it takes a village to take care of a child," so let's come together and discuss some experiences and challenges that only a mother can share, exclusively on "Kisine Bataya Nahi: The Motherhood Journey!" Yes, we are back with another exciting season about the journey of motherhood on my YouTube Channel. If you haven't subscribed yet, do it now because this is going to be super fun and very close to my heart. Hint: In the episodes, you'll see what you've been wanting to see for a long time).”

More about Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik began her acting career with Chotti Bahu, earning praise for her role as Radhika in the TV series. Since then, she has been featured in several shows, such as Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, and Jeannie Aur Juju, among others. Beyond her television roles, she has also showcased her versatility in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and Bigg Boss 14.

