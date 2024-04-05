Rubina Dilaik, known for her role as Radhika in Chotti Bahu, turned mother of twin daughters last year. Recently, she embarked on a journey with her twin daughters alongside her mother and supportive sister. The actress was spotted in a printed maroon co-ord set with minimal makeup. Rubina looked graceful as she jetted off for her trip.

Rubina Dilaik embarks on a journey with twin daughters

Rubina, her sister Jyotika, and their mom carrying the twin baby girls Jeeva and Edhaa made sure the trip was smooth and fun. Her mom and sister were seen hiding the twin daughter's face at the airport. Besides taking care of her responsibilities as a mother, the actress is returning to work. She's currently busy promoting her Punjabi film Chal Bhajj Chaliye.

In a recent interview with ETimes TV, the actress said, “Abhinav is in Punjab. We are taking our daughters to meet our extended families. So he took the car 4 days back and he is waiting for us there.” Rubina belongs to Himachal Pradesh whereas Abhinav Shukla is from Punjab. With this trip, the twin daughters will get to meet their father’s family.

Further, she shared how her mother is supporting her in managing everything. She stated, “We are constantly on our toes. My mother is fully dedicated. She's like a rock solid support in the family and it's just because of her that I have been able to step out for film promotions.”

More about Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik began her acting career with Chotti Bahu and gained widespread recognition for playing the role of Radhika in the show. The actress has been featured in several shows including Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Jeannie Aur Juju and others. She has been a part of reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Bigg Boss 14.

Rubina Dilaik’s Personal Life

For the unversed, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married on July 21, 2018. Before getting married, the couple dated for a long time and also appeared in Bigg Boss 14 together. The couple were blessed with twin daughters in 2023. The duo organized a pooja and held a hawan on the occasion of their daughter’s one-month completion.

