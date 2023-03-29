Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa's new twist: Will Anuj marry Maaya after knowing Anupamaa is pregnant? Find out

Anupamaa is one of the most watched and top-rated shows on Television screens presently. The show is produced by ace producer Rajan Shahi and stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey in pivotal roles. The show has been entertaining the audience since its inception and has left no stone unturned to serve unlimited entertainment. Its engaging storyline has hooked the audience to the show and is loved by a massive number of viewers. Speaking about the current storyline, the plot revolves around (Rupali Ganguly) Anupamaa and (Gaurav Khanna) Anuj's separation.

Anupama's upcoming twist:

In the previous episodes, it was seen that Anuj leaves the Kapadia mansion and breaks all ties with Anupamaa after losing Choti Anu to Maaya. Anupamaa also leaves Kapadia mansion to search for Anuj but fails to find him. Now, in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, the viewers will see an interesting twist where Anupamaa will get to know that she is pregnant with Anuj's child at 50. As per the latest reports, Anupamaa will move to an orphanage and help people and kids suffering from depression. During this, she will find out that she is pregnant with Anuj's child. This news will bring a ray of hope into Anupamaa and Anuj's life.

However, in a shocking turn of events, Anuj will reportedly decides to marry Maaya so that he can live with his daughter Choti Anu under the same roof. This will happen after Maaya manipulates Anuj against Anupamaa. Also, several reports suggest that a new character will soon be introduced in the show, who will guide Anupamaa on a new path. Taking advantage of the situation, Barkha and Ankush will take over the Kapadia business and the property after Anuj and Anupama leave their home and break ties. However, this time it will be seen that Pakhi goes against her husband Adhik and his sister Barkha.

About Anupamaa:

Anupamaa premiered on 13 July 2020, along with Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey, the show also stars Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Ashlesha Sawant and others in pivotal roles. Anupamaa airs every day at 10 pm on Star Plus.

ALSO READ: Promo: After Anupama leaves Kapadia mansion, a mysterious helper emerges for her help