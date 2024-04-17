Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shruti Ulfat recently dropped a heartfelt note showcasing her sincere gratitude towards her work. Through her post, the actress portrayed that she feels content as she is associated with Rajan Shahi’s venture.

Shruti Ulfat’s gratitude note for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Shruti Ulfat dropped a video of her from the sets of a show and in the caption, she expressed her gratitude towards her work. The actress also extended her love for everyone who has supported her in some way or another, knowing or unknowingly.

Shruti opened the note, inscribing her happiness, “On the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai... happy, happy, and happy me.” Further, showcasing her indebtedness towards Rajan Shahi’s venture, she wrote, "I love my work. I feel blessed. I am grateful and joyful.”

“I love the energy and synergy of this set.” With this, the Sasural Genda Phool 2 actress spoke about the positivity that she feels on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Moving ahead, she thanked everyone, including the cast, crew, and fans, as she added, “Thanks to the known and the unknown.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

In her video, she shared some BTS glimpses of where she was rehearsing before giving the final shot.

Shruti Ulfat on Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe’s termination

Recently, in an interview, Shruti Ulfat reacted to Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe’s termination from the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Referring to the same, she said that there was no one above the show; hence, after giving several warnings, things were not turning in the favor of the show, which made Rajan Shahi make a firm decision.

Advertisement

The actress who essayed the role of on-screen mother to Shehzada Dhami reminisces about all the good times she had with him.

More about Shruti Ulfat

Shruti Ulfat has been a part of the television industry for more than a decade and is popularly known for her versatile characters. Through her excellent skill set, the actress was associated with many superhit shows, including Sasural Genda Phool 2, Jamai Raja, Naamkarann, and many more.

ALSO READ: Diya Aur Baati Hum's Sandhya Rathi to Pavitra Rishta's Archana, meet 9 most loved bahus of Indian television