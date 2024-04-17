Shruti Ulfat drops gratitude note from sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; feels ‘blessed’ for her work.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shruti Ulfat recently dropped a heartfelt note showcasing her sincere gratitude towards her work. Through her post, the actress portrayed that she feels content as she is associated with Rajan Shahi’s venture.
Shruti Ulfat’s gratitude note for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Shruti Ulfat dropped a video of her from the sets of a show and in the caption, she expressed her gratitude towards her work. The actress also extended her love for everyone who has supported her in some way or another, knowing or unknowingly.
Shruti opened the note, inscribing her happiness, “On the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai... happy, happy, and happy me.” Further, showcasing her indebtedness towards Rajan Shahi’s venture, she wrote, "I love my work. I feel blessed. I am grateful and joyful.”
“I love the energy and synergy of this set.” With this, the Sasural Genda Phool 2 actress spoke about the positivity that she feels on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Moving ahead, she thanked everyone, including the cast, crew, and fans, as she added, “Thanks to the known and the unknown.”
In her video, she shared some BTS glimpses of where she was rehearsing before giving the final shot.
Shruti Ulfat on Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe’s termination
Recently, in an interview, Shruti Ulfat reacted to Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe’s termination from the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Referring to the same, she said that there was no one above the show; hence, after giving several warnings, things were not turning in the favor of the show, which made Rajan Shahi make a firm decision.
The actress who essayed the role of on-screen mother to Shehzada Dhami reminisces about all the good times she had with him.
More about Shruti Ulfat
Shruti Ulfat has been a part of the television industry for more than a decade and is popularly known for her versatile characters. Through her excellent skill set, the actress was associated with many superhit shows, including Sasural Genda Phool 2, Jamai Raja, Naamkarann, and many more.
