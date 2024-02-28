In the latest episode of Shark Tank India 3, pitchers saw an interesting pitch from the food sector. It is not a typical restaurant business, but the pitchers run a cloud kitchen and a restaurant chain. What do they make? More than 15 varieties of pancakes. In the conversation with the pitcher, Anupam Mittal jokes that the pitcher can set up stalls at Peyush Bansal’s outlets, while Aman Gupta suggests the latter to open a paratha stall.

Pitchers of cloud kitchen and restaurant chain introduce their business

Pitchers and founders of the cloud kitchen and restaurant chain Akashdeep Dan and Sundeep Singh introduce their brand onn Shark Tank India 3. They share that they make more than 15 types of pancakes with options in vegan and gluten-free. Their aim is to give Indians international standard in tterms of breakfast experience. They asked for Rs 60 Lakhs for 2% equity.

As the founders give the Sharks to taste the pancakes, they praise the presentation with Vineeta Singh exclaiming, “Look how good-looking my pancake is!” The Sharks taste the pancakes and Namita Thapar remarks, “Yummy yummy!”

After having the delicious pancakes, Namita asks them to give details about their outlets. Vineeta then asks whether all the outlets are owned. Peyush then asks about their unit economics and the founders share the exact amount that they earn from it. Peyush and Anupam then understand where the pitchers are stuck with their business.

Offers from Sharks

Shark Anupam Mittal is the first to make an offer. He offers Rs 60 Lakhs for 4% equity and a royalty of 3% on the company revenue until Rs 90 Lakhs is recouped. Aman Gupta backs out and he gives a hilarious reason for backing out, “Main omelet aur paranthe wala aadmi hu, toh main aapki is cheez mein help nahi kar sakta. (I am more of an omelet and paranthe kinda person, I cannot help you here) I am out. You have uncle Anupam for sure."

Vineeta offers Rs 60 Lakhs for 2% and a royalty of 3% on the company revenue until Rs 90 Lakhs is recouped. Namita matches Anupam's offer, and Anupam then matches Vineeta's offer.

Shark Peyush Bansal remains a little skeptical and asks, "Are you really sure, you can scale with Pancakes?" To this, Anupam Mittal jokes, "We can set your Pancakes KIOSK at Peyush's outlets." Aman comes up with a better idea and says, "Paranthe bechlo, Peyush main aur tu shuru karte hai paranthon ki dukaan itne paiso mein. (Sell paranthas. Peyush, you and I can start a paratha stall in this money)"

Finally, Namita asks the pitchers to decide. The pitchers give a counter, Rs 60 Lakhs for 2% and 1% royalty till Rs 90 Lakhs are recouped. Anupam, Namita and Vineeta come together and revise their offer; Rs 60 Lakhs for 3% equity and 3% royalty until Rs 1.2 cr is recouped. After negotiation, Namita gives a revised deal but to keep Anupam back, she goes back to his valuation and pitchers strike a deal. They go back happily with a three-sharrks deal.

