Shark Tank India 3: Anupam Mittal’s sharp critique sparks drama; says, ‘Hum kya karte hai aapko kuch idea hai?’

Shark Tank India 3 is attracting significant buzz for its engaging content. Providing a platform for young entrepreneurs to expand their businesses, the show offers more than just business deals and investment tips. Viewers also appreciate the friendship among the sharks, adding another layer of appeal to the series. In the latest promo, the show will witness the presence of three brands: Prorata, FarmDidi, and Popcorn & Company, each eager to secure their dream deals.

Three brands ready to impress the Sharks

Popcorn & Company, known for its delectable range of gourmet popcorn flavors, found itself in the midst of the storm when Peyush Bansal's bold claims ignited a heated exchange. "Cost toh Rs 20 bhi nahi hai banaane ki, 90 percent business margin hai (It doesn't even cost Rs 20 to make, and there is a 90 percent business margin.)," Peyush Bansal confidently stated, only to be swiftly interrupted by a pitcher. "That's not right, Shhh... No, no!" the pitcher interjected, causing a stir on the set.

However, it was Anupam Mittal's response that truly escalated the situation. "Bhaisaab, aap kis liye aaye hai bhaisaab, aap toh Vikas Suri hai, ‘The Vikas Suri’ who knows everything. Aapne aate hi shark chup kara dia. Hum kya karte hai aapko kuch idea hai? (why have you come, brother, you're Vikas Suri, 'The Vikas Suri' who knows everything. You silenced the shark as soon as you arrived. Do you have any idea what we do?)." Mittal's pointed remark left many wondering about the underlying tensions.

Advertisement

FarmDidi's inspirational journey

In the pitch, the founders of FarmDidi revealed their decision to leave high-paying jobs in pursuit of a grander vision. They highlighted their brand's impact, aiding around 10 lakh women in rural areas. Anupam Mittal probed about the pricing of their chutneys relative to competitors. Aman Gupta expressed astonishment upon discovering that the brand priced its products at a premium rate of Rs 800 per kg. Anupam Mittal showed his interest in the brand and offered investment.

Prorata's innovative business model

Prorata is a fractional car ownership platform, enabling you to co-own your dream car alongside your co-residents or colleagues. Vineeta praised the founder of Prorata and said, “Bahut dimag laga kar aapne ye unique business model create kiya hai toh, Hats off. (You have put a lot of thought into creating this unique business model, so, Hats off).” Namita said, “Aap Indian customer ko abhi samjhe hi nahi hai, jab actually execution, implementation and operation aaega toh sabse zyada na ye scheduling mein pagal ho jaoge. (You don't understand the Indian customer yet; when actual execution, implementation, and operation come into play, you'll go crazy, especially in scheduling).”

As the promo concluded, viewers were left wondering whether the brands would secure the investment they sought. With tensions rising and strong opinions abound, Shark Tank India Season 3 continues to captivate audiences with its blend of entrepreneurial drama and business insights.

The promo reads, “#Prorata, #PopcornAndCompany, and #FarmDidi are all set to take the Tank by storm! Whose unique offering will impress the Sharks the most? Stream new episodes of Shark Tank India Season 3, from Mon-Fri 10 PM, on Sony LIV.

ALSO READ: Dance Deewane 4 PROMO: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja pokes fun at him, says ‘Mera muh mat khulwayein’