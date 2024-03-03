Shark Tank India 3 fame Radhika Gupta on why being an entrepreneur is the slowest way to make money

Shark Tank India Season 3 is capturing attention with its thrilling episodes, featuring individuals pitching their ideas in hopes of securing funding. Shark Tank India 3 started on January 22, with six new judges joining the panel. Investor Radhika Gupta, who is also the MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, recently made her TV debut with Shark Tank India Season 3.

Insights from Radhika Gupta: The slow path to success

In an interview with Think School, Radhika Gupta shared why being an entrepreneur or angel investor is the slowest way to make money. She said, “That’s the lonely part of being an entrepreneur; you can choose to do a stable job and have a comfortable lifestyle. Then here, you’re slumming it out trying to get a document notarized, managing a pantry, hiring people who don’t want to join a startup. That comparison is tough.”

She added, “At FrontRow Capital, I would periodically ask myself why I am doing this. I could just be a banker and make a lot of money, and that is character—the ability to survive for years because you don’t make money quickly as an entrepreneur or as an angel investor. For that, you should do something else.”

Vineeta Singh said, “It is the slowest way to make money with the largest outcome.”

Radhika Gupta has had an impressive career, moving from investment banking to becoming a successful investor and a judge on Shark Tank. Her journey is marked by achievements in the complex world of finance. With a strong academic background, Gupta pursued degrees in finance and business administration from top-notch institutions. Her career path reflects her passion for financial markets and entrepreneurship, making her a notable figure in the field.

About Shark Tank India 3:

In the third season, Shark Tank India, which premiered on January 22, welcomed a panel of six judges. The new Sharks, namely Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal, bring a diverse set of perspectives to the show. Alongside them, familiar faces from past seasons, including Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Amit Jain, have also returned for this edition. This season holds significant importance for aspiring entrepreneurs, making it a must-watch for those intrigued by the realms of business and innovation.

