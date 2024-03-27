Shark Tank India 3: Namita Thapar expresses delight over getting labeled as ‘Phar-maa;’ Anupam Mittal drops hilarious comment

The Shark Tank India 3 continues to create buzz with its innovative pitches, heated altercations among the sharks, and lighthearted moments. Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, is one of the sharks from the show. She is renowned for her witty one-liners and competitive spirit on the show.

Namita Thapar shares her favorite label from the show

As the show is coming to the end of season three, Namita took to Instagram and shared a picture with her favorite label from this season, which is ‘Phar-maa,’ with the caption, “This is the last week of Season 3. I’ve earned so many labels but my favorite label by far is Pharमाँ :) I am so proud to be part of an industry/pharmaceutical sector that does such impactful work. This pic was taken during a pitch where the founder made this sign especially for me. Will this help him get a deal from me? Watch Friday's episode to find out! Thx @sushantraut2.”

Fan reactions and Anupam Mittal’s hilarious comment

As soon as she posted the picture, Anupam Mittal commented, 'Season 1 me tumhara naamkaran kiya. Give credit at least. (In Season 1, I gave a name to you. Give credit at least).' Fans flooded the comment section with compliments. One user wrote, 'Classic!! Aesthetic!! Yeah, she’s the real woman who holds everything and wears an invisible crown.' Another user commented, 'I am out but I wish you the best!'

Namita Thapar achieved a milestone by becoming the first Shark to partially exit from a retail brand she invested in during the first season of Shark Tank India. In Shark Tank India 3, she received a 3.5X return on her investment. When Rare Planet presented its pitch, it had only 4 stores.

Now, they have expanded to over 45 stores. While some criticize Namita for stating that she is highly selective about her investments, she consistently emphasizes her desire to invest in areas where she has expertise. Additionally, she has been an inspiration to others and made contributions to the healthcare industry. Her appearance on The Shark Tank India show has garnered recognition and attention.

