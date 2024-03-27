Shark Tank India 3’s Amit Jains reveals his favorite co-sharks and THIS judge is not on his list; Find out

Shark Tank India 3 is constantly creating buzz due to its innovative pitches, sharky altercations and lighthearted moments between the judges. Amit Jain, who is one of the esteemed sharks on the show, joined the panel during the second season to replace Ashneer Grover. He managed to garner a genuine fanbase in a short span of time. The co-founder and CEO of CarDekho recently conducted an AMA (ask me anything) session on Reddit where he talked about the show, and shared insights on entrepreneurship for aspiring business personalities.

Amit Jain opens up on his favorite co-sharks

Amit Jain, known for his sharp business acumen and looking at pitches with utmost detail, was asked about his favorite sharks on the show. He gave a witty response and stated, “Main apna favourite hoon! On a serious note, favorites are: Peyush, Ritesh (Agarwal) and Azhar (Iqubal). Least favourite: Itna toh apko pata lag gaya hoga.”

In one of the latest episodes, Amit Jain got into a heated argument with fellow shark, Aman Gupta. The latter commented on the former's reputation in the market. This left the viewers confused about their equation in real life. A user went on to question about the same and asked Amit if he still has “any beef with Aman”. The businessman replied, “No beef, I am a vegetarian as everybody knows!”

Take a look at Amit Jain’s exchange with the user:

Amit, who believes in focusing on people more than their businesses, was also asked if he feels left out on the show because he joined the panel late. To this, he stated, “When I’m surrounded by unique ideas and budding entrepreneurs from every corner of the country?”

The entrepreneur revealed the top three qualities that he looks for in a business owner during a pitch. He quoted, “3Ps (Passion, Persistence and Perseverance) and 3Hs (Honesty, Humility, and Hardwork) coupled with customer obsession and the zeal to continuously innovate to make your product 10X better along with the hunger to solve the problems of your customers!”

About Shark Tank India 3

Shark Tank India 3 features OG sharks- Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh along with six newcomers on the panel- Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal. It streams on the SonyLIV app.

