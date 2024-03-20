Shark Tank India 3: Peyush Bansal asks robotics brand to take a bank loan instead of asking for his investment

In the third season of Shark Tank India, entrepreneurs spanning diverse sectors, including fashion and food, showcased their innovative ideas. This platform allowed them to secure investments from the Sharks, resulting in a dynamic display of creative concepts and businesses. As per the latest promotional material, the sharks will meet with the founders of Nemo Care, Why So Blue, and Coratia Technologies.

Coratia Technologies: Making waves with underwater robotics

Among the pitches featured in the latest promotional material, Coratia Technologies made waves with its cutting-edge underwater robotics specializing in inspection services. However, the exchange between the founder and Shark Peyush Bansal took an unexpected turn when revenue projections were discussed, revealing the pragmatic nature of investment negotiations. Peyush said, “Agar main abhi aapko 5 crore dedu toh agle saal aap 50 crore ka revenue toh kar hi lenge. Toh aap mere se kyun lenge, aap debt lelo ja kar. (If I give you 5 crores right now, next year you'll easily make 50 crores in revenue. So why take it from me? Go get a loan instead).”

Why So Blue: Sustainable fashion under scrutiny

Why So Blue, a sustainable clothing brand faced scrutiny from the Sharks, particularly Radhika Gupta, whose initial skepticism was challenged by the evolving trends in fashion. The conversation highlighted the importance of adaptability and market relevance in the fashion industry. Radhika Gupta remarked, "This isn't something to wear outdoors." Vineeta interjected, stating, "These days, people wear such co-ords outside. Whether you like the fashion or not is a different matter." Radhika insisted, "Let me finish."

Advertisement

Nemo Care: Revolutionizing newborn healthcare

Furthermore, the founders of Nemo Care, Pareddy and Sanker, talked about their goal to save over 10 lakh newborns. They introduced their medical baby monitoring device, which lets doctors check vital signs from afar and make quick decisions about a baby’s health. When investor Aman Gupta asked how their device is different from others, they emphasized its usefulness, especially where traditional incubators are scarce. The mood changed when Radhika Gupta shared a personal story: "Meri jo neck ki issue hai vo iss karan hai kyuki main incubator mein paida hui thi. (I have a problem in my neck because I was kept in an incubator as a newborn)."

This personal experience set the stage for Gupta's question about the venture's financial performance, wondering why the revenue hadn’t grown much in the past six years.

The promo caption reads, “#Nemocare's innovative monitoring device, #WhySoBlue's sustainable clothing wear, and #CoratiaTechnologies's innovation in underwater robotics! Which home-grown brand will the Sharks bet on? Stream new episodes of Shark Tank India Season 3, from Mon-Fri 10 PM, on Sony LIV.”

ALSO READ: Superstar Singer 3: Neha Kakkar’s husband Rohanpreet Singh to turn host for show along with Haarsh Limbachiyaa