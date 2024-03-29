Shark Tank India 3 PROMO: Kitchenware, Neon lights, and Innovative driving app brands pitch their ideas

Shark Tank India 3 continues to entertain viewers with its unique ideas and insights from the Sharks. The show is gaining popularity due to its thrilling episodes, where entrepreneurs have the opportunity to present their ideas and secure funding. The makers of the show have released a new promo, offering a glimpse into the upcoming pitches on the show.

Kitchenware brand to appear on Shark Tank India 3

The latest promo features three brands: P-TAL, Neon Attack, and Road Pilot. P-TAL is an Ayurvedic and authentic brand that sells products made using pure metals like copper, brass, and kansa.

Namita Thapar inquired about the cost of a product, asking, "kya price hai uska? (What is its price?)" The pitcher replied, "teen litre ka price hai Rs 6,360. (The price of three liters is Rs 6,360)." Namita remarked, "Aapko nahi lagta, from a customer perspective, price point high hai. (Don't you think, from a customer perspective, the price point is high?)."

Neon Attack pitches it’s idea

The second brand, Neon Attack, creates neon lights for rooms, adding a cool and unique touch. They also craft custom personalized neon lights and trendy neon signs. Anupam cautioned the pitchers, saying, "Ye wave kabhi bhi badal sakti hai, if that happens, you’ll be completely out of business. (This trend can change at any time; if that happens, you'll be completely out of business)."

The pitcher then stated, "India mein iska market size 8 hazaar crore hai." The Sharks were shocked to hear this. Aman exclaimed, "Not possible." Vineeta added, "No way." Anupam insisted, "Isko aap saabit kijiye, yeh possible nahi hai. (Prove this, it is not possible)."

Innovative driving app brand explains its business model

Road Pilot is an app where drivers can find jobs for themselves and owners can search for drivers. Aman Gupta raised concerns about trust and said, "Aise unknown bande ko apna truck dena, aap jaankaar kaise ho sakte ho? Isme trust ka sabse bada issue hai. (How can you trust giving your truck to such unknown people? Trust is the biggest issue in this)."

Shark reactions and offers

Aman, Amit Jain, Namita, and Anupam extend offers, while Vineeta shocks everyone with her unexpected deal, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats.

The promo is posted on the official social media handles of Shark Tank India with the caption, “Which idea between #PTAL, #NeonAttack, & #RoadPilot will spark the Sharks' interest? Stream new episodes of Shark Tank India Season 3, from Mon-Fri 10 PM, on Sony LIV. #SharkTankIndiaSeason3OnSonyLIV #SharkTankIndia #SharkTankIndiaOnSonyLIV.”

