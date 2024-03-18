Shark Tank India 3: Will FarmDidi secure investment despite the lack of an action plan?

During the third season of Shark Tank India, a diverse range of entrepreneurs pitched their ideas, from fashion to food. The platform provided them with an opportunity to seek investments from the Sharks, resulting in a dynamic presentation of innovative concepts and businesses. In the latest promo, the sharks will be meeting the founders of a pickle company named Farm Didi. This brand produces pickles and chutneys and was launched to support women in rural areas.

Pickle Brand’s pitch

During the pitch, the founders revealed that they quit their high-paying jobs to pursue a larger ambition. The pitcher said that their brand was helping approximately 10 lakh women in villages. Anupam Mittal inquired about the price of their chutneys compared to other products on the market. Aman Gupta appeared surprised when he learned that the brand was selling its products at a premium rate of Rs 800 per kg.

Namita Thapar raised concerns regarding the brand's vision; the pitcher said, “Mujhe lagta hai ye brand online 50 crore tak ka araam se ban sakta hai plus export mein bhi bahut potential hai achaaron ka. (I think this brand can easily reach up to 50 crores online and also has great potential for exports).” Anupam then said, “toh action plan nahi hai, aapke paas kuch ideas hai. (So there's no action plan, you only have some ideas).” Peyush Bansal added, “long way to go.”

Advertisement

Will FarmDidi secure investment?

As the episode concluded, viewers were left wondering whether Farm Didi would secure the investment they sought. With tensions rising and strong opinions abound, Shark Tank India Season 3 continues to captivate audiences with its blend of entrepreneurial drama and business insights.

About Shark Tank India 3:

Shark Tank India 3 started on January 22, bringing in six new judges to join the existing panel from the previous season. The newcomers are Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal. Additionally, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Amit Jain have appeared in earlier seasons. This business reality show holds great importance for aspiring entrepreneurs, making it essential viewing for enthusiasts and innovators.

ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Karan Patel slams Bigg Boss; says, ‘dirty, disrespectful show to be associated with’