Shark Tank India 3 promo: Will this Gen Z entrepreneur be able to fish a deal? Or will her pitch tank?

The third season of Shark Tank India has released a new promo on its official Instagram page, showcasing the Sharks listening to one of the pitches. This sneak peek teases an upcoming episode where a young entrepreneur discusses her fourth business venture with the panel. The show continues to perform exceptionally well in terms of TRP, establishing itself as one of the premier platforms for fostering entrepreneurial talent in India.

What will the Sharks prioritize? Passion or Failure?

Shark Tank India has witnessed numerous successful deals, though some propositions showed promise but required further research. In the latest promo of Shark Tank India 3, a young entrepreneur, Anoushka Rele, aged twenty-two, pitches her business idea to the investors' panel. Despite experiencing several setbacks, she's determined to persevere. At the promo's start, Aman Gupta is intrigued by her and reconfirms her age. His curiosity doesn't end there; he inquires about how she embarked on her entrepreneurial journey. Anoushka elegantly responds, “Maine first ek cupcake van run kiya tha with my mother at the age of fourteen. Seventeen -eighteen maine small instagram pages run kiye the. 2019 maine ek streetwear brand kholi thi (I first ran a cupcake van with my mother at the age of fourteen. At seventeen-eighteen, I ran small Instagram pages. In 2019, I opened a streetwear brand.)” Peyush Bansal, another judge, interjects with a question about the outcome of her ventures, to which she humorously replies, “Kya hua uska (What happened to it)?” To which she replied very gracefully “Band (It’s closed now),” prompting laughter from the judges.

Anoushka Rele then delves into her business concept for the Sharks, explaining, “Manicure utna hi important hai jaise hair aur makeup, party mien bina manicure ke jaye aise lagta hai jaise humare body part missing ho. Isilye maine start kiya Polish Me Pretty. Polish Me Pretty makes your bare hands like this look like this within minutes. (Manicure is just as important as hair and makeup; going to a party without a manicure feels like a body part is missing. That's why I started Polish Me Pretty. Polish Me Pretty makes your bare hands look like this within minutes.) She illustrates her point by demonstrating a hand transformation using her manicure products. With a well-researched approach and a deep understanding of her market, she tells the panel, “Mujhe Genz target niche pe focus krna hai (I want to focus on the Gen Z target niche).”

The Sharks seem impressed by this young entrepreneur's idea. Tune into the latest episode to see if the judges' panel will be swayed by her passion or deterred by her failures.

About Shark Tank India Season 3

For those unaware, the third season of Shark Tank debuted on January 22, 2024, welcoming new members to the existing panel of sharks. These new additions include Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of Car Dekho; Ritesh Agarwal, founder of OYO; Azhar Iqubal, Co-Founder and CEO of Inshorts; and Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Capital.

