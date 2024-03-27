In the latest episode of Shark Tank India 3, founders of an AI-powered, hyper-personalised astrology and horoscope mobile app pitch their business idea in front of Sharks Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta and Deepinder Goyal. During the interaction with them, Shark Aman Gupta makes an interesting revelation. His wife got his kundali done and he shared the prediction, and it is something he is scared of hereon.

Pitchers share their business idea

Vikram Labhe, Dr. Vineeta Phatak and Bhalchandra Patil are the founders of the AI-powered, hyper-personalised astrology and horoscope mobile app called Melooha. Their ask was Rs 80 lakh for 2% equity. Deepinder Goyal says that he has no knowledge of astrology and asks the pitchers to explain the basics.

Check out the promo of the episode here:

Aman Gupta's revelation

On the other hand, Aman Gupta makes an interesting revelation. The Shark Tank India 3 judge says, “I don’t believe in all this but my wife does. She got done my kundali and all and told me I’ll get bitten by a dog. Since then I have been very afraid. Mere andar darr baeth gaya.”

Further, he also asks if it has ever happened that the astrologer has predicted something and it has never happened. To this, Vineeta Phatak says, “I am a human, I am not Brahma. I have studied. I try to achieve accuracy as much as I can.” Anupam asks if they predicted about getting a deal. She says, “Today our horoscopes have positivity written.” However, they go back without a deal.

Besides being one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country, Aman Gupta is also a loving husband and a doting father. He has been married to Piya Gupta for more than a decade and the two are parents to two beautiful daughters - Miraya Gupta and Adaa Gupta.

In a recent podcast, the Shark Tank India 3 judge talked about his filmy love story In his own words, his love story has a lot of similarities with the classic Bollywood film, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Gupta revealed that once when he was dating his now-wife, she decided to break it off. Hence, she texted him and shared that she is going away. Gupta then shared how seeing him distressed turned his father into Anupam Kher’s character from the film and inspired him to rush to the station and get on the train to stop the love of his life.

