Shark Tank India 3: Innovative cervical cancer solution impresses sharks as founders make pitch

Shark Tank India Season 3 is captivating audiences with its exciting episodes, providing a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to present their ideas and secure funding for their ventures. The official social media handle of the show has released a new promo, thereby giving a glimpse of one of the pitches.

Will Cervicheck get investment?

It shows the founders of the brand Cervicheck, Anirban Palit, and Sayantani Pramanik presenting their business plan to the Sharks. At the promo start, Sayantani Pramanik explains, 'Cervical cancer ki vajah se har saal karib 80 hazar auratein apni jaan gawa rhi hai bharat mein. Cervicheck ek self-sampling kit hai jiski vajah se women can collect their own sample privately, conveniently, and safely.' (Due to cervical cancer, approximately 80,000 women lose their lives every year in India. CerviCheck is a self-sampling kit that allows women to collect their samples privately, conveniently, and safely).

As they explain, the CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Namita Thapar, praises them by saying, 'This is brilliant, the ease of use is really good.' While the founder of BoAt, Aman Gupta, asks them, 'Test karane ke liye log normally doctor ke paas jaenge, false negative or false positive aane ke bhi chances hai.' (Normally, people go to the doctor for tests; there are also chances of getting false negatives or false positives.)” To which the founder responded, “which is why we are also developing the screening test.” Furthermore, the CEO of CarDekho, Amit Jain, asks, 'Ye ban chuka ya ban raha hai.' (Is this already made or still in the process of being made?)” Afterward, Aman Gupta said, “Mujhe lagta hai abhi aapko iske challenges nahi pata hai.' (I think you are not aware of its challenges yet.)”

The founders of the brand revealed that it is still in the R&D stage. However, Sharks seem to be impressed by their pitch and their innovative ideas. Tune in to the latest episode to see if the judges' panel will be swayed by her passion or deterred by her failures.

About Shark Tank India Season 3

For those unaware, the third season of Shark Tank debuted on January 22, 2024, welcoming new members to the existing panel of sharks. These new additions include Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of Car Dekho; Ritesh Agarwal, founder of OYO; Azhar Iqubal, Co-Founder and CEO of Inshorts; and Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Capital.

