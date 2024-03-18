Shark Tank India witnessed several pitches that were well-received by the 'Sharks.' Many entrepreneurs and startup founders managed to captivate the multi-millionaire judges and secure the desired capital. However, amid these triumphs, not every pitch on Shark Tank lived up to expectations. Several failed to garner any investment from the show's investors.

Unforgettable roast session in Shark Tank India season two

The second season of the show featured an unforgettable roast session. Host Rahul Dua recently posted a throwback video showcasing the hilarious roast from that season. From humorously referring to Namita as a ‘shagun ka lifafa’ to talking about coaching classes preparing students for Peyush Bansal's questions, looking back at when Rahul Dua teased the Sharks.

Rahul Dua's playful jabs

Rahul Dua playfully poked fun at the Sharks for wearing the same four outfits throughout the entire season, joking, "Mera itna EBIDTA hota toh main chalti pitch mein kapde badalta. (If I had that much EBIDTA, I'd change clothes in the middle of the pitch)." He added, "You never say no to any pitcher. If someone has one product, you say 'no vision,' if they have 3-4 products, you say 'no focus.' People come here with hope and leave with an existential crisis."

Advertisement

Furthermore, Rahul said, “You guys have different fame; usually, people become celebrities and then they get money. Aap paise uda ke celebrity bane ho. Basically, fame khareeda jaa sakta hai is what I am trying to say. See you guys have a lot of money, then you came on TV then you guys got thodi si izzat. That means, mohalle ki aunty izzat tabhi deti hai jab tak TV pe na aao. (But you guys have become celebrities by spending money. Essentially, you can buy fame. You see, you already had a lot of money, then you appeared on TV, and that's how you gained a bit of respect. It's like the neighborhood aunties only give you respect until you appear on TV).”

During the roast, Rahul said, “Aunty se yaad aaya Namita ma’am. Namita had worn this pink outfit in one of the episodes, I asked her what is this she said it was a handwoven silk brocade. Maine kahan ek baar dhyaan se dekho mashallah bilkul shagun ka lifafa lag rahi hai. Aap bindi ke jagah ek rupay ka sikka rakhe, bohot accha lagega. (Namita was wearing a pink outfit in one of the episodes, and when I asked her about it, she mentioned it was a handwoven silk brocade. I jokingly remarked, ‘Take a closer look, it looks absolutely like a wedding gift envelope. Instead of a bindi, you could put a one-rupee coin there; it would look great!)."

Speaking about Peyush Bansal, he said, “Kids in India can't write answers after asking for an extra sheet in the exam, but Peyush calls for extra sheets to write questions. He has asked so many questions, coaching classes have now mentioned GRE, GMAT, UPSC aur Peyush ki tayyari karvate hai. I have a question for Peyush, why, what do you get by getting the pitchers nervous? (He has asked so many questions, coaching classes now include preparation for GRE, GMAT, UPSC, and Peyush. I have a question for Peyush, why? What do you gain by making the pitchers nervous?)” He added, “Aap itne zyada inspiring ho ki aapko dekhkar ab mujhe yakin ho gaya hai ki agar mai shiddat se lagan se kaam karunga toh ek din meri bhi class monitor jesi shakal hogi. (You are so inspiring that now I believe if I work with dedication, one day I'll also have a face like a class monitor).”

Advertisement

Recent promo of Shark Tank India 3:

The comedian said to Amit Jain that we have a lot in common. We both are new and don’t know how to dance, but the only difference is that no one demanded the old one when I made the announcement. After this statement, all sharks burst into laughter.

He said, “It seems like after Shark Tank, Anupam Mittal must be working as Love Guru on the radio with his soothing voice. You are known as Bichoo Mittal; apart from you, there is one more Bichoo in Bollywood, Bobby Deol. Woh bhi bichoo, aap bhi bichoo, fark sirf itna hai, Bollywood career sirf ek ka chal raha hai.”

While recalling an incident, the comedian remarked, "Aman has a very flamboyant personality, even though he struggles with spellings. And it's true, I was with him on a flight where we were seated at the emergency exit. The air hostess asked, 'Are you comfortable with English?' Aman replied, 'No, let's speak in Hindi.'"

About Shark Tank India 3

The third season of Shark Tank India showcases prominent entrepreneurs including Aman Gupta, the co-founder and CMO of boAt; Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of CarDekho Group; Anupam Mittal, the founder and CEO of Shaadi.com; Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics; Peyush Bansal, founder and CEO of Lenskart.com; Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of OYO Rooms; Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato; Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss; and Azhar Iqubal, CEO of Inshorts.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3: Will FarmDidi secure investment despite the lack of an action plan?