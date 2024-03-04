Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has wrapped up, with Manisha Rani being declared as the winner. The other finalists of the show were Adrija Sinha, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreerama Chandra, and Dhanashree Verma. After his stint on the dance reality show, Shoaib Ibrahim released a new vlog wherein he reflects on his journey. In the vlog, Dipika can also be seen as a bit emotional when recalling her husband's dedication and hard work for the show.

Shoaib Ibrahim on not winning Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Dipika and Shoaib Ibrahim stay connected with fans through their social media and also through their vlogs. The two keep sharing videos on their YouTube channels, giving a sneak peek into their life and other happenings. In his latest vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim recalled his Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 journey. The actor reminisced about going for the practice sessions and other aspects.

He mentioned, "17 hafton ki journey, 5th October se start huyi thi jahan se rehearsals jo hai maine start kiya tha, pehli baar main gaya tha. Itefaaq ki baat yahi hai ki last bhi main hi tha. Kyunki 29th ko humara shoot tha, us din 28th ki raat ko 12 baje tak main hi rehearsal kar raha tha aur koi nahi tha (The 17-week journey started from 5th October, the day when I had started the rehearsals and I went for it the first time. It's a coincidence that I was there last, too. Because our shoot was on 29th, I was rehearsing till 12 o'clock in the night of 28th and no one was there)."

Advertisement

Congratulating Manisha Rani on winning Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Shoaib expressed, "Bahut bahut mubarakbaad Manisha ko and uske saare chahne walon ko (Many congratulations to Manisha and all her fans)." Talking about himself not being emerged as the winner, the actor mentioned, "Yahi bolunga ki haar jeet hai, hoti rehti hai. Competition mein main yahan tak main aaya hun aur uske liye Allah ka lakh lakh shukr hai (I will say that there is always victory and defeat. I have come so far in the competition, and I am thankful to God for that)."

The actor also expressed gratitude toward his fans for supporting him and bringing him to the finals. Shoaib mentioned that he wished to be in the finals and that happened thereby making him grateful to God and his well-wishers.

Dipika gets emotional on Shoaib Ibrahim's Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's stint

Further in the vlog, Dipika stated that it feels a bit sad. With teary eyes, she said, "Thoda bura toh lagta hai. Poore 17 hafton ki journey and wo mehnat. Aapne itna mindblowing perform kiya. Aap sabka itna support mila ki Shoaib ek baar bhi bottom mein nahi aaye jo bahut badi baat hai (It seems a bit bad. A journey of 17 weeks and a lot of hard work. You did such a mind-blowing performance. He got so much support from everyone that Shoaib did not come in bottom ever, which is a big thing)."

Additionally, Dipika expressed feeling proud of her husband. The Sasural Simar Ka actress explained how reality shows can be won by any one of the contestants, but one's journey on the show matters. She said, "Jo matter karta hai, as an artist, ki aap jab look back karo, jab uss journey ko yaad karo na toh aapko khush hona chahiye (What matters, as an artist, is that when you look back, when you remember that journey, you should be happy)."

Apart from sharing experiences about his Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's entire journey, Shoaib Ibrahim shared that they were traveling to Dubai and that it would be their son Ruhaan's first flight experience.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE Indian Idol 14 winner Vaibhav Gupta wins 25 lakh rupees and luxurious car; 'want to open my studio'