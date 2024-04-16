Shrimad Ramayan PROMO: Lord Rama assigns responsibility of getting Sita back to Hanuman

The new chapter in Shrimad Ramayan is going to revolve around Shri Ram handing over the responsibility of saving Sita Maa from Ravana to Hanuman.

By Fakeha Anis
Published on Apr 16, 2024  |  02:02 PM IST |  2.9K
Shrimad Ramayan features Sujay Reu and Nirbhay Wadhwa as Ram and Hanuman
Shrimad Ramayan features Sujay Reu and Nirbhay Wadhwa as Ram and Hanuman (PC: SonyTV’s YouTube)

Shrimad Ramayan has been commanding the TV landscape since its inception. The tremendous success of the show can be attributed to its visuals and casting. The recent episodes of the timeless tale depicted Ram-Hanuman milan in Kishkindha, post which Lord Rama was seen joining hands with Sugreev. They pledge to help each other. While Ram vowed to punish Bali, Sugreev swore to try his best to aid Shri Ram in his quest to release Sita Mata from Ravana’s Lanka. In the upcoming special episode, Lord Rama will assign the responsibility of getting back Sita to Hanuman.

Hanuman begins his pursuit to find Sita

The latest promo of Shrimad Ramayan posted on the official social media handle of SonyTV depicts Hanuman setting out to help Shri Ram in rescuing Sita Maa. 

Ram gives a ring to the Monkey God and states, “Ae Hanumad, tumsa na koi balwaan duja. Meri vaidehi ko dhund yeh mudrika dedena (Hey Hanumad, there is no one as strong as you are. Find my Vaidehi and give this ring to her).”

Hanuman acknowledges Lord Rama’s order and sets out in search of Sita. He chants, “Jai Shri Ram (Glory to Lord Rama).”

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Related Stories

Hina Khan reflects on memories from visits to Hazratbal Dargah alongside her late Nani
tv
Hina Khan reflects on memories from visits to Hazratbal Dargah alongside her late Nani
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: How does Priyanka Chahar Choudhary deal with her breakups?
tv
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: How does Priyanka Chahar Choudhary deal with her breakups?

The caption of the promo reads, इस राम नवमी पर शुरू हो रही है माता सीता की खोज | इस राम नवमी पर देखिए श्रीमद् रामायण, 1 घंटे का महाएपिसोड, 17 अप्रैल रात 9 बजे सिर्फ #SonyEntertainmentTelevision पर। (The search for Sita Mata will begin this Ram Navami. Watch 1 hour mega episode of Shrimad Ramayan this Ram Navami on 17th April at 9 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision).”

Advertisement

Take a look at the fresh promo of Shrimad Ramayan:


In the previous episodes of Shrimad Ramayan, Shri Ram was seen giving Bali the punishment for his culpable behavior towards Sugreev and his wife. He picks up his arrow and targets Bali when he begins using his elusive powers to snatch away Sugreev’s life.

About Shrimad Ramayan

Shrimad Ramayan showcases various intriguing events from Ramayan. It is a narration of Lord Rama’s life and his teachings. The show stars Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal, Basant Bhatt, Nikhlesh Rathore, Sangeeta Odwani, Nirbhay Wadhwa and Nikitin Dheer in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Imlie Promo: Surya gets shot as he puts his life in danger to save Imlie; Watch

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Fakeha Anis

A content writer with 2 years of experience in drafting stories related to entertainment beat. Fakeha's peak point of

...

Credits: SonyTV’s Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles