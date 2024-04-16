Shrimad Ramayan PROMO: Lord Rama assigns responsibility of getting Sita back to Hanuman

Shrimad Ramayan has been commanding the TV landscape since its inception. The tremendous success of the show can be attributed to its visuals and casting. The recent episodes of the timeless tale depicted Ram-Hanuman milan in Kishkindha, post which Lord Rama was seen joining hands with Sugreev. They pledge to help each other. While Ram vowed to punish Bali, Sugreev swore to try his best to aid Shri Ram in his quest to release Sita Mata from Ravana’s Lanka. In the upcoming special episode, Lord Rama will assign the responsibility of getting back Sita to Hanuman.

Hanuman begins his pursuit to find Sita

The latest promo of Shrimad Ramayan posted on the official social media handle of SonyTV depicts Hanuman setting out to help Shri Ram in rescuing Sita Maa.

Ram gives a ring to the Monkey God and states, “Ae Hanumad, tumsa na koi balwaan duja. Meri vaidehi ko dhund yeh mudrika dedena (Hey Hanumad, there is no one as strong as you are. Find my Vaidehi and give this ring to her).”

Hanuman acknowledges Lord Rama's order and sets out in search of Sita. He chants, "Jai Shri Ram (Glory to Lord Rama)."

The caption of the promo reads, इस राम नवमी पर शुरू हो रही है माता सीता की खोज | इस राम नवमी पर देखिए श्रीमद् रामायण, 1 घंटे का महाएपिसोड, 17 अप्रैल रात 9 बजे सिर्फ #SonyEntertainmentTelevision पर। (The search for Sita Mata will begin this Ram Navami. Watch 1 hour mega episode of Shrimad Ramayan this Ram Navami on 17th April at 9 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision).”

Take a look at the fresh promo of Shrimad Ramayan:

In the previous episodes of Shrimad Ramayan, Shri Ram was seen giving Bali the punishment for his culpable behavior towards Sugreev and his wife. He picks up his arrow and targets Bali when he begins using his elusive powers to snatch away Sugreev’s life.

About Shrimad Ramayan

Shrimad Ramayan showcases various intriguing events from Ramayan. It is a narration of Lord Rama’s life and his teachings. The show stars Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal, Basant Bhatt, Nikhlesh Rathore, Sangeeta Odwani, Nirbhay Wadhwa and Nikitin Dheer in pivotal roles.

