Shrimad Ramayan PROMO: Maharaj Dashrath gets excited on hearing Ram and Sita’s swayamvar news

Shrimad Ramayan has completely captivated viewers in just a matter of weeks since its premiere. This epic mythological story possesses all the perfect elements to skyrocket to the top of the TRP ratings. A recent promo of the show has generated a significant buzz, unveiling an interesting development. It shows King Dashrath soaking in joy and happiness after hearing about Shri Ram’s marriage with Sita Mata. The show features Sujay Reu as Lord Ram.

Maharaja Dashrath is proud of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita’s new journey

The official Instagram handle of SonyTV has uploaded a promo of their top-rated show, Shrimad Ramayan. The clip opens up with King Dashrath enjoying a dance performance in his court. Soon after, a message comes for him from Goddess Sita’s father, Raja Janak. It contains information about Lord Ram and Goddess Sita’s swayamvar. A part of it reads, “You were called for my daughter’s swayamvar but you couldn’t come because your son was with Brahma Rishi Vishwamitra. With Mahadev and Maa Gauri’s blessings, Brahma Rishi brought your sons- Ram and Lakshman to the swayamvar. And when no one else could complete the challenge, your son Ram did it and gave Sita a chance to become Ayodhya’s daughter-in-law. You’re now invited to grace the auspicious occasion of Ram and Sita’s marriage ceremony).”

The caption of the promo says, “राजा दशरथ का मन हर्ष और उल्लास से भर गया यह खुश खबर सुनकर | देखिए श्रीमद् रामायण, सोम से शुक्र रात 9 बजे सिर्फ #SonyEntertainmentTelevision पर।(King Dashrath filled with joy and happiness on hearing this news. Watch Shrimad Ramayan from 22nd January at 9 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision)."

Take a look at the promo here:

About Shrimad Ramayan

Shrimad Ramayan is a mythological saga that reflects upon crucial aspects of life. It is based on the eternal battle between good and evil and the awakening of spirituality. The show which started airing on January 1, 2024 stars Sujay Reu as Lord Ram, Prachi Bansal as Sita Mata, Arav Chowdharry as King Dashrath, Shilpa Saklani as Queen Kaikeyi, Basant Bhatt as Lakshman, Samarthya Gupta as Shatragun, and Nikhlesh Rathore as Bharat. It is bankrolled by Siddharth Kumar Tiwari under their banner, Swastik Productions.

