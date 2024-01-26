Shrimad Ramayan: Decoding exquisite bridal ensemble of Mata Sita’s wedding from show

As we enter the wedding season, the makers are excited to reveal Mata Sita's stunning bridal look in Sony TV’s Shrimad Ramayan. Prachi Bansal skillfully portrays Mata Sita in the mythological drama, and the creative mind behind her iconic outfit is the talented costume designer and stylist, Shibapriya Sen. The actress also shared her experience of shooting while wearing such heavy jewelry and outfit.

Decoding Mata Sita's wedding look

Known for her exceptional work in mythological and period dramas, Shibapriya Sen once again showcases her talent in capturing the rich cultural heritage and elegance of Indian brides for Mata Sita in the show. Known for adding authenticity and creativity to her designs, the designer has created a masterpiece inspired by Rajasthani tradition, blending regality with grace. The bridal ensemble features warm hues like Wine, Maroon, Red, and Mustard woven into luxurious velvet fabric. Zardozi and Gota Patti embroidery adorn the attire, showcasing intricate craftsmanship.

Check out Prachi Bansal's look here:

The 15-meter head trail with star patterns adds a celestial touch. The lehenga includes a King and Queen design seated on an elephant, exuding royal grandeur.

The pure brass and silver jewelry from Jaipur complements the look, with original stones for authenticity. The ensemble includes a dupatta in Sita's hand and a mesmerizing 15kg lehenga. The hand-made embroidery took 3 days and 18 hours, with the entire lehenga taking 5 days to complete.

Prachi Bansal on Mata Sita's look

Prachi Bansal, who portrays Mata Sita, shared, “Wearing Sita's wedding outfit with all the heavy jewelry, crown, and hair accessories was challenging but regal. The outfit weighs 20 kg, and it takes me 2.5 hours to get ready daily. The positive reception makes it worthwhile, and I'm grateful for the audience's support.”

Meanwhile, designer Shibapriya Sen said, “Designing Sita's wedding look was ethereal, where femininity met divinity. It was a blessing to design the wedding looks for Prabhu Shri Ram and Mata Sita. The costumes and accessories were heavy, but the actors embraced it. We've maintained the sanctity of the occasion through traditional craftsmanship.”

