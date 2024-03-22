Shrimad Ramayan PROMO: Shurpanakha pledges to defeat Lord Rama and bring Sita to Ravana

Shrimad Ramayan is getting applauded for its larger than life take on the historical epic tale. The show is a visual treat for the audience. The viewers are currently enjoying the track where Shurpanakha loses in front of Lord Rama leading to Ravana committing the biggest sin of Sita Haran. As per the latest promo, Sita Maa is seen praising Ram for his victory against Shurpanakha while she is adamant on taking a revenge from Shri Ram.

Will Shurpanakha succeed in her plans against Lord Rama?

The latest promo of Shrimad Ramayan posted on the official social media handle of SonyTV begins with a sweet conversation between Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. Sita is elated on Rama's victory against Shurpanakha. She says that Shri Ram always manages to bring happiness in her life with his attempts. Mata Sita asserts that with his dedication, Ram has made their exile journey easy. She feels like seizing the moment and their love for the entire lifetime.

On the other hand, Shurpanakha expresses her disappointment for not being able to fulfill her promise of bringing Sita to Ravana. She apologizes for the same but also vows to teach Lord Rama a lesson for killing her son, Shambu who went with her to kidnap Sita Maa. Shurpanakha says that she went to escort the most beautiful lady of this world for her brother, but lost her own beauty as Lakshmana cut off her nose.

Talking about not stepping back easily, Shurpankha states that she will not sit quietly and after recovering, she will go at any length to accomplish her pledge. She says that she will either be killed by Ram or get killed by him. Ravana stops her from doing anything and takes the responsibility of bringing Sita on his own.

The caption of the promo reads, “एक तरफ है प्रसन्नता तो दूसरी ओर है द्वेष | देखिए श्रीमद् रामायण, सोम से शुक्र रात 9 बजे सिर्फ #SonyEntertainmentTelevision पर। (On one side there is happiness and on the other side there is hatred. Watch Shrimad Ramayan, Mon to Fri at 9 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision).”

Take a look at the recent promo of Shrimad Ramayan:

About Shrimad Ramayan

Shrimad Ramayan stars Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal, Basant Bhatt, Nikhlesh Rathore, Shilpa Agnihotri, and Nikitin Dheer in crucial roles. The show began airing on Sony TV on January 1, 2024, and is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tiwari under the banner of Swastik Productions.

