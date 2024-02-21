Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Feb 21: Abhira tries to tell Poddars about Yuvraj

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, February 21, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Yuvraj telling Abhira that she managed to save Vidya today, but this might not happen if he finds Vidya alone someday. He asks Abhira how many more lives he will need to take to marry her. Yuvraj threatens to kill Vidya if Abhira doesn’t agree to accompany him to Dubai. Abhira tries to seek Police help. But Yuvraj warns her not to take any such step. He orders Abhira to reach the airport on time, otherwise he will take Vidya’s life. Abhira is shocked.

Armaan informs Kaveri that Madhav has won the case. Kaveri gets happy on hearing the news and tells Armaan that he never disappoints. Abhira, Ruhi and Vidya return from the temple. Vidya is devastated by whatever happened to her. Madhav takes Vidya to the room. A worried Kaveri asks Abhira and Ruhi about what happened to Vidya. Ruhi tells her that someone tried to kidnap Vidya but Abhira saved her. Kaveri thanks Abhira and hugs her.

Sanjay instructs Yuvraj to reach the airport on time. He tells him that his men will help him board the flight. As Yuvraj leaves, a doll falls from his stuff. Yuvraj tells Sanjay that the doll is special for him. Sanjay gets scared as he doubts Yuvraj’s intentions.

Ruhi tries to calm down a concerned Armaan. Abhira decides to tell Armaan about Yuvraj. But Ruhi doesn’t let her talk to Armaan and says she can't see Armaan is worried about Vidya.

Advertisement

Kaveri wonders who attacked Vidya. Madhav says he will find that person. Manisha assumes the person to be some of the clients who are taking revenge on them. Abhira asks herself why she is not able to tell anyone about Yuvraj.

Doctors inform Poddars that Vidya is fine but she might face post-traumatic stress. Armaan is tensed about Vidya. Abhira receives a neck chain and a note from Yuvraj. She decides to tell Madhav about Yuvraj but fails.

Vidya is terrified after the abduction incident. Armaan gets restless on seeing Vidya in this condition. Ruhi tries to console him. She puts Vidya to sleep. Abhira says Vidya needs to face her fears. Armaan doesn’t support Abhira’s way of curing Vidya. She feels bad.

Charu thinks about Dev. Abhira decides to share her agony with Kaveri, Manisha and Manoj. The episode ends here.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Feb 20: Yuvraj taps on Abhira’s weakness