Superstar Singer 3, which started on March 9, showcases the amazing vocal abilities of talented young contestants from all corners of the country. Right now, the audition episodes are being broadcast and a performance of a contestant singing Kamleya has become the talk of the town.

Karan Johar reacts to a contestant's video:

Contestant Shubh Sutradhar from West Bengal left everyone stunned with his melodious and soothing voice as he sang on the Superstar Singer 3 stage. Shubh sang Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's song Kamleya and impressed Judge Neha Kakkar. He shared a glimpse of his performance on social media where Neha looks captivated with Shubh's performance. However, another person who is mesmerized by Shubh's fantabulous voice is Karan Johar.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's director Karan Johar reshared Shubh's reel on his Instagram story where the latter is singing the song. Sharing his video, Karan wrote, "My favourite song in out film #vekamleya."

Take a look at Karan Johar's reaction here-

Speaking about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's song, Ve Kamleya was sung by Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Shadab Faridi, and Altamash Faridi. The lyrics for the song were given by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

More about Superstar Singer 3:

Raising the bar in the world of music, this show transcends mere entertainment to become a national platform where children shine, nurtured and mentored by Captains- Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, Mohd Danish, and Sayali Kamble.

Advertisement

Indian pop sensation Neha Kakkar has joined as the Super Judge, who will guide these young dynamites to push the envelope, accompanied by host Haarsh Limbachiyaa who will encourage them and boost their spirits.

Premiering on March 9, 2024, at 8 PM, this season distinguishes itself by acting as a platform that will not only preserve but also build upon the legacy and heritage of Indian music.

ALSO READ: Rohit Shetty turns 50: Shweta Tiwari-Bharti Singh; celebs extend sweet wishes to Khatron Ke Khiladi host