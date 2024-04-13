Aayush Sharma went candid with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa during their podcast session where he disclosed that he asked his father about bearing Arpita Khan's expenses after their marriage, as the 24-year-old was not working at that time. He also revealed that he got into a serious discussion with his father on this matter.

Aayush Sharma's conversation with his father before marrying Arpita

During the podcast, Aayush Sharma revealed to Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa about his conversation with his father before he said yes to his marriage plans with Arpita Khan. The Antim actor recalled when his father had questioned their marriage plans, quoting his words he said, "Tere bade bhai ki shadi nahi huyi hai aur tu yaha shadi kar raha hai. Tu karta kya hai (Your elder brother is not yet married, and here you are getting married first. What do you even do)?"

Further mentioning his father's words, he said, "Aur upase kam kuch karta nahi hai, paise tu kamata nhi, shadi tu kar raha hai wo bhi aisi ladki se jiske pass itna paisa hai, to uske kharche kaise uthega (You don't even have a job. You don't even earn money. And you are getting married to the girl who has a lot of money. How are you going to bear her expenses)?" Responding to the father's question, the actor replied, "Main nahi uthaunga aap uthaoge na (I am not going to bear it, you'll do it)."

Referring to the same, Salman Khan's brother-in-law said quoted his father, "Shadi tune ki, pyar tune kiya, bill main bharu? Aur bill bhi aise insan ka bharu jiske bill bahut bade hote hai (You married, you loved, and why should I pay the bills? And that too of that person who has long bills)?" said the actor's father.

Later in the podcast, he brought up that his father was comparatively chiller than his mother, who was uncool about the decision.

More about Aayush Sharma's background

Aayush Sharma hails from a humble political lineage and is the grandson of the esteemed Congress leader Pandit Sukh Ram. Being a true Pahadi at heart, he originates from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Additionally, the actor successfully convinced his parents to meet Khan at the Galaxy apartment, which altered their viewpoints, and the rest is now history.

