Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta reacts to engagement rumors with Raj Anadkat; 'Moving on to better things'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat recently grabbed headlines after rumors of their engagement surfaced. Previously, rumors of them dating for years also made news, on multiple occasions. Finally, Munmun Dutta has broken her silence on the engagement rumors with her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Raj Anadkat. She labelled them as ‘fake’.

Munmun Dutta’s reaction to her engagement rumors with Raj Anadkat

Munmun Dutta, who has been playing the role of Babita Iyer for the past sixteen years, was recently rumored to be engaged to co-star Raj Anadkat, who plays Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu in TMKOC. Denying all the news, in a series of notes, she gave a befitting reply to the ‘fake’ rumors.

Dismissing the engagement rumors, Munmun wrote, “Funny how FAKE news spreads like wildfire and keeps coming back like a boomerang. Putting things straight again! Not Engaged, Not Married, Not Pregnant!”

Munmun Dutta’s note on her marriage plans

Further, Munmun also spoke about her marriage plans and mentioned her proud Bengali genes. She wrote, “Also, IF and WHEN I do marry, whether a young man or an older one, I shall do it PROUDLY. Honey, that’s my Bengali genes. Always proud and brave. Jai Maa Durga.”

This note addressed everyone gossiping about her being linked up with a younger man than her age. Later in her note, she praised her Bengali genes for handling every situation proudly and bravely. She implied that she would proudly accept whatever fate decides for her, no matter who that person is.

In a note further, Dutta wrote, “Not gonna be putting my energy into fake things anymore. Moving on to better things in life. God is kind, and life is beautiful.” The actress concluded her note by keeping positivity in her words, deciding not to put more energy into such fake news.

About Munmun Dutta

Apart from playing the role of Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for the past sixteen years, Munmun Dutta began her career as a child singer in Kolkata for Akashvani and Doordarshan. She made her acting debut in Zee TV's 2004 show Hum Sab Baraati and later appeared in Kamal Haasan's Mumbai Xpress. She also worked in the movie Holiday in 2006.

