Teri Meri Doriyaann is receiving immense love from the audience. The show is performing well on the TRP charts. The upcoming episodes of the show will unfold high-voltage drama. Sahiba has agreed to stay in the Brar mansion for six months before she gets a divorce from Angad. In the meanwhile, Seerat is planning and plotting against her. And in her quest to bring Sahiba down, she has joined hands with a mystery person.

Seerat and a mystery man conspire against Sahiba

In Teri Meri Doriyaann, as Sahiba returns to the Brar mansion, she stays alone in the guest room. Seerat is seen conversing with a mystery man about conspiring against Sahiba. She talks to the person and reveals how she spiked Sahiba's drinking water and now she is hallucinating about danger in the house. The mystery man shows her a thumbs-up indicating that they are on the right path to prove Sahiba mentally unstable.

Have a look at the recent video of Teri Meri Doriyaann-

Sahiba feels paranoid in Brar mansion

As Sahiba drinks the spiked water, she feels dizzy and feels like the fan would fall on her. She runs away from the room and in the corridor, she feels like the walls are coming closer to her to crush her. Sahiba tries to get hold of herself but in vain.

Advertisement

Sahiba's return to Brar mansion

Seerat reveals to the Brar family that Sahiba is planning to divorce Angad. However, Angad had made up his mind to spend his life with Sahiba as a husband. But because of Keerat and Veer's fiasco, misunderstandings between Angad and Sahiba have increased considerably.

After Angad pushed and slapped Sahiba, she decided to stay firm on her decision of separation and returned to her maternal house. Angad reached there and told Sahiba that the court had ordered them to stay under one roof for six months as the officials had seen the scope of their marriage being saved. Sahiba gets reluctant and tells him that she doesn't want to stay with him in the Brar mansion but bound by law, she had to eventually agree to return to Angad's house.

Sahiba tries to jump off from a height

At Brar's mansion, under the influence of the spiked water, Sahiba reaches a height and stands there still. It looked like she would jump off any moment. In the nick of time, Angad saved her from jumping off. It will be interesting to see if Angad will learn about the major conspiracy against Sahiba and the mystery man who's involved with Seerat in carrying on the conspiracies.

Major crack in Sahiba and Angad's relationship

While Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) and Angad's relationship has always been in turmoil, they have finally decided to give each other a chance. Before they could communicate the same, Sahiba learned about Veer's behavior towards Keerat and the fact that he doesn't care and respect her. After Veer crosses his limits, Sahiba calls off Keerat and Veer's wedding. This creates a rift between Sahiba and Angad.

As Veer threatened everyone that he'd kill himself if his wedding with Keerat was stalled, Sahiba tried to intervene, Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) tried to stop her and in the course of action, he happened to push and slap her. Sahiba realizes that Angad and Veer are both similar and if Keerat's wedding with Veer needs to be canceled, her relationship with Angad should also end.

ALSO READ: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Will Sahiba agree to live with Angad to finalize their divorce? Find out