Teri Meri Doriyaann PROMO: Did Sahiba help Garry and Keerat get married leaving Veer in distraught?

Teri Meri Doriyaann is all set for a major twist in the show. Recently, the show unfolded an unexpected twist with Garry's re-entry into the show and now, as per the new track, Garry has changed into a positive person, leaving behind his malicious intentions against Sahiba, Angad, and Brar family.

In the upcoming episode, the family will gear up for Keerat and Veer's grand wedding. However, a shocking twist is set to take the viewers by surprise.

Not Veer, Keerat to marry Garry

As per the new promo of Teri Meri Doriyaann, Angad gets Veer ready as a groom and is excited about his younger brother's wedding with the love of his life, Keerat. As Angad and Veer wait for Keerat, she enters looking stressed. When Angad asks her about the delay, it is revealed that Keerat married Garry. This leaves the Brar family shocked. Veer stands there shattered while Angad looks in disbelief.

Furthermore, Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) appears from behind revealing her involvement in getting Garry and Keerat's unplanned wedding. A furious Angad asks Sahiba if she knows about Keerat and Garry. Sahiba stands there speechless.

Have a look at the recent promo of Teri Meri Doriyaann

Veer and Keerat have been in love for quite some time now and their fans were excitedly waiting for their wedding track. However, with the current twist of Keerat marrying Garry instead of Veer, the fans will surely be shocked. It will be interesting to know what made Keerat and Garry take the big decision.

The current track of Teri Meri Doriyaann

The current track of Teri Meri Doriyaann revolves around light nok-jokes between Sahiba and Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) as they're yet to express their true feelings for each other and start afresh. In the upcoming episodes of the show, makers have planned a major surprise for the fans in the Lohri special episode.

As per the promo, popular Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi will be seen gracing the show for the Lohri special. Sahiba calls Daler Paaji into the celebration to lighten Angad's mood and to win over his heart again after altercations.

