Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1199: The episode starts with Manisha asking Abhira to drink milk. Abhira says no, I don't want to drink it; it has Malai. Manisha says she does more drama than Aryan. Manisha advises Abhira that friendship is important but not more important than marriage. Abhira thinks she knows the truth about her and Arman's marriage. Manisha says a friend can't be more important than a wife. Ruhi is Armaan's friend, and she asks Abhira to explain this to him.

On the other hand, Ruhi says to Armaan that he is hurt and urges him to see a doctor. Armaan says he is fine. Ruhi says her mom and Poppy was a doctor, and she doesn't want to hear a no from Arman. Arrman agrees to go to the doctor.

Abhira sees them together. She thinks Ruhi and her are Armaan's friends, but they only fight when she and Arman talk. She wonders if she is a bad friend. Ruhi says she will call Manish, as that guy's prescription is with her.

Manish picks up Ruhi's call. Ruhi says she has the prescription and asks if he is conscious. Manish says no, look at him; he is in pain. Ruhi sees Yuvraj. Armaan tries to see. He sees Abhira, calls him, and goes. Ruhi says she will talk to Manish later. Manish asks if everything is alright.

Yuvraj wakes up and asks who was on call. Manish says her little one, Ruhi, called to ask about him. Abhira gets a bracelet in the living room. She recalls Yuvraj. She hears someone coming and gets tense. Ruhi stops Armaan and asks what happened.

Krish enters, listening to music. Abhira sees him. She sees Krish also wears the same bracelet and thinks it's a common design; Yuvraj also had the same bracelet, so maybe the attacker isn't Yuvraj.

Yuvraj tries to get up. Manish comes and asks him to lie down. Yuvraj thinks about Abhira, says I will snatch you from Armaan tomorrow. He tells Manish that he must leave now and thank him for caring for him. Manish asks him why he has come to Udaipur, and he replies he is here to take his most valuable item.

Abhira says to herself he can't be Yuvraj. Armaan asks her what she is thinking. She says nothing.

In the morning, Armaan thinks of the attacker and sees the CCTV footage. Abhira gets ready for the office. He finds Abhira lost. He asks her to stay strong. She says she couldn't do anything when Yuvraj attacked her in Mussoorie. He says that she tried her best. Arman encourages her.

As Abhirra leaves, Armann thinks she will fall as she is distracted. He walks after her and protects her. He holds her when she stumbles on the stairs.

He thinks that he has to send CCTV footage and leaves. Abhira walks over to Dadisa's phone without noticing. She sees the broken glass and worries. Ruhi says she will fix it. Abhira thinks of the time when Ruhi told her she would take care of the pest control at home and what happened next. Ruhi asks her if she is thinking about that incident and says she is not as brave as Abhira to accept her fault in front of everybody. She says she is trying to be like her.

Abhira says we always fight, but then you also praise me. Ruhi says she wants Abhira to fulfill her mother's dreams and says she should never give up on dreams. Ruhi adds that she knows the pain of giving up one dream and doesn't want Abhira to go through the same. Ruhi jokes. Abhira says I make friends by seeing their hearts, taking the phone, and thanking them. She goes. Vidya looks on.

Armaan gets the car. Abhira gets scared. He says he will drop her to the office. She says no, she can't always trouble him. He says she is his responsibility. They argue. He says he knows Abhira doesn't want help, but he is with her and will always protect her. They leave.

Dev scolds Charu and says what he does after work and his personal life is not her business. He asks her to go and do her work. She drops a file and sits to pick. He saves her from getting hurt. She smiles and leaves.

Abhira works. Somebody comes from behind; she gets scared and picks a file to hit. She sees her senior and apologizes. He asks her to go and meet a client. He gives the file. She checks Manish Goenka's name. She recalls Ruhi's words when she asked her to stay away from her B Nanu. The episode ends here.

