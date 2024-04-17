The Great Indian Kapil streamed its third episode on April 13, and the guests were the Chamkila team; Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, and director Imtiaz Ali. The team had great fun on the show with Kapil Sharma and his team. While they revealed interesting behind-the-scenes anecdotes from the shoot, director Imtiaz Ali and Dilit Dosanjh matched Kapil Sharma's jokes with their witty sense of humor. Amidst this, Imtiaz Ali made an interesting revelation saying that AR Rahman suggested the comedian's name for Chamkila. Read the full account here.

Imtiaz Ali on what AR Rahman said

Jokingly, Kapil Sharma asks Imtiaz Ali, that the popular kachori shops in Punjab keep a few kachoris ready beforehand because of their demand. Referring to this, he asks, “Rahman saab ka bhi itna demand hain, tohh uska bhi mukhda banake rakhte hain pehle? (Due to Rahman sir's demand, he must keep a few verses prepared beforehand?)”

Imtiaz Ali says that he had also thought the same, but continuing to refer to the joke, he says, "Wo bohot shuru se shuru karte hain, wo aata bhi lene jate hain pehle se. (He starts from scratch and goes to get the wheat first.)" This cracks up everyone.

Watch the interaction here:

Continuing, the director says that AR Rahman has no music bank. “Agar unka koi bank hain toh wo mere paas hain. Maine char filme kiye hain, unke liye 25-25 unhone tune banayi thi. Baaki tunes mere paas hain. (If there's any bank, then I have it. We worked on 4 films and he created 25-25 tunes, the rest are with me.)” He also raises his hand and turns to the audience to say that if somebody needs the music composer’s help, but is unable to contact him, should contact Imtiaz Ali instead.

Next, Kapil Sharma tells everyone that a few days back AR Rahman told him that he had called him. He says that he wonders if he called him for Chamkila, or was just doing a courtesy. Imtiaz Ali interrupts and says that AR Rahman told him about Kapil Sharma, and that the comedian sings well. This flatters Sharma and he asks, “Phir? (Then?)”

The director also went on to add, “Par unhone bhi yahi kaha ki agar Diljit ji nahi kar sakte the toh… (He also said that if Diljit hadn't...)” Dosanjh completes the sentence, “Toh aap hi kar sakte the. (You could have done it.)” Hearing this, the comedian laughs out, and the audience cheers.

The Great Indian Kapil Show streams a new episode every Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix. It released the uncut footage a day later on YouTube and this conversation was sourced from there.

