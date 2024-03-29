The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma gets into sweet banter with fans who want Ginni Chatrath as guest

Ahead of the release of the highly anticipated laughter talk show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, host Kapil Sharma engaged in a lighthearted banter with his fans on social media. This time, fans demanded something extra from Kapil, leaving him at a loss for words.

Kapil Sharma gets into banter with fans

Kapil Sharma is making headlines for his upcoming show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, where he is set to make a solid comeback, along with his long-time collaborator Sunil Grover. Even before its release, the show has garnered a lot of buzz. Recently, Kapil has been bantering with his fans, and one fan requested that he invite his wife, Ginni Chatrath, as a guest on the show.

The fan's request read, "Make a request to the Kapil Sharma team to invite Ginni as a guest." To which the same fan page replied, "Hum Sab Ki Request Hai Team, Want to see Ginni ma'am as a guest on the show (We all have the same request that we want to see Ginni ma'am on the show)." The page directly tagged Kapil to draw his attention to this request.

Coincidentally, the comedian took to his Instagram and responded to the request, saying, "Noted r u listening @ginnichatrath." In his reply, he indicated for his wife to consider this request.

Later, in another story, he shared a clip from the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, where Ginni was seen giving straightforward replies to her husband when Kapil asked to take the mic away from her. In the video, Sharma said, "Beti ko main hi sambhalta tha ye to doosra bacha paida karne mein lag gyi (I was the only one who took care of our daughter, while she got busy with her second pregnancy)." To which Ginni replied, "Wo meharbani kiski thi (With whose grace it was done)." Therefore, Kapil shared that clip as a response to his fans' demand, captioning it, "Abhi to madam sirf shoot dekhne aayi thi gies ban k aayi to Kya karegi (Madam only came to watch the shoot, but if she comes as a guest, what will she do)?"

Advertisement

More about The Great Indian Kapil Show

The Great Indian Kapil Show is slated for release on March 30, 2024, exclusively on Netflix, marking their international venture. This season promises to deliver unfolded entertainment as it will see the comeback of Sunil Grover after seven years. Recently, at a news conference, Kapil appreciated judge Archana Puran Singh and called her the 'lucky charm.' He also praised Sunil's exceptional work and massive fan following. Other cast members, including Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, and Kiku Sharda, are ready for their new journey.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17’s Ankita Lokhande pens gratitude-filled post for Salman Khan; thanks him for being a ‘big supporter’