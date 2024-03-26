The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kiku Sharda opens up on what keeps him going on Kapil Sharma's show after years

Raghavendra Amarnath Sharda, also known as Kiku Sharda, rose to fame for his impeccable comedic timing in the comedy-drama FIR, where he played the character of Constable Mulayam Singh Gulgule. Kiku will continue to entertain audiences on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, where he will skillfully depict various roles. In a recent interaction with the media, Kiku opened up about what keeps him going after so many years to be a part of Kapil’s show.

Kiku Sharda shares insights on continuing legacy of laughter

The comedian said, “I have been around for quite a while and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed and every time we brainstorm ki naya karte hai, kuch alag karte hai toh so, you keep exploring new things. Matlab when we discuss scripts, mere liye sabse khushi ki cheez tab hoti hai jab hum ye episode banaane ki taiyari kar rahe hote hai. Itna maza aata hai, itna maza aata hai matlab mujhe nahi lagta life mein mujhe kahi or itna maza hai. When you are discussing jokes, you're laughing through the day, isse behtar zindagi or kya ho sakti hai? (I have been around for quite a while, and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every time we brainstorm about doing something new, something different. So, you keep exploring new things. I mean, when we discuss scripts, the thing that brings me the most joy is when we are preparing to make that episode. It's so much fun, I mean, I don't think there is as much fun anywhere else in life. When you are discussing jokes, you're laughing through the day, what could be better than this for a better life?)”

Promo unveiled: Kapoor family trio graces the stage

The makers of the show have sparked excitement among fans by recently releasing the much-awaited promo of the reality show. Showcasing a talented and impressive cast including Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. The first episode of the show will feature Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor.

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover return to spread joy

The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show will feature the reunion of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. Sunil, renowned for memorable roles such as Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati on The Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, is back to entertain his fans again. This is their first collaboration after they disagreed on a flight returning from a performance in Australia in 2018.

