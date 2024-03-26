Kapil Sharma and his gang of ace comedians are all set to entertain the viewers, this time on an OTT platform. The show will stream on Netflix and is titled The Great Indian Kapil Show. It is slated to start streaming from 30th March 2024. Ahead of the big launch, the makers held a promotional event wherein the media interacted with the cast of the show. Archana Puran Singh was asked about her association with Kapil over the years and the changes she observed in him.

Archana Puran Singh praises Kapil Sharma

Talking about Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh said that thankfully he hadn't changed. Only the level of his comedy has increased. She said, "The best part about Kapil is that he never forgot his roots. He comes from a humble background but has a big heart. As far as I know of him, he has not changed. He pulls my leg a lot, but I say with all my heart that he hasn't changed one bit. There's a lot of mutual love and respect that we have for each other."

Take a look at the recent promo of the show:

She added, "Not only me, but it applies to the entire team. When you work for so long, over the years, there can be a little push and pull between the people, but it hasn't been the case with this team. There's no negativity or rivalry on the sets and it is because of Kapil's efforts."

The first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show

Netflix recently released the first episode promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show wherein Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ridhima Kapoor Sahani are seen gracing the show. Krushna Abhishek is seen mimicking Boby Deol from Animal while Kiku Sharda essays the iconic character of Sunny Deol from Gaddar.

Sunil Grover is also seen adding his charm to the episode with his iconic character of Guthi. The show will witness Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's reunion after many years post their huge fallout controversy. Other episodes of the show will also feature celebrities like Parineeti Chopra, Rohit Sharma, Aamir Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh among others.

