A show that never fails to entertain! The Great Indian Kapil Show has been in the headlines ever since it premiered and promises to entertain audiences in the forthcoming episodes as well. Next weekend, actors Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, and director Imtiaz Ali will be seen on Kapil Sharma's show. The trio will appear on the show to promote their upcoming film, Amar Singh Chamkila.

Kapil Sharma teases Parineeti Chopra:

A few minutes back, Netflix released the promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show's upcoming episodes featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, and Imtiaz Ali. In this promo, we see Kapil Sharma arrive on the stage with them in a vehicle. The comedian immediately teases Parineeti by saying, "Pari yeh Raghav, Rajneeti karte karte Parineeti Parineeti kabse karne lag gaya (From when did Raghav started saying Parineeti instead of Rajneeti (politics))."

Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show's promo here-

After hearing this statement, Parineeti Chopra blushes and giggles. Diljit Dosanjh lightens up the mood by singing a song from his upcoming film. Director Imtiaz Ali then explains how the Punjabis usually get in a mood in the evenings. Diljit quickly in defense says, "Aksar hi log shaam mei mood mei aa jaate hai (People are in a mood in the evening)."

Kapil then teases Diljit Dosanjh for quickly defending Punjabis and everyone bursts out laughing. Ace entertainer and comedian Sunil Grover then arrives on stage to tickle the funny bone. Amidst this, Parineeti, Diljit, and Imtiaz Ali play a fun game that leaves audiences in splits.

Sunil Grover's answer makes everyone laugh:

Sunil Grover makes everyone laugh with his hilarious song and fun moves. To tease him, Kapil says, "Mushkil hota hai, ladki hoke ladke ki awaaz nikalna (It's hard to sing like a man for a woman)." Diljit praises Sunil's song. Sunil then responds to Kapil and says, "Abb mei pehle wali nahi, 6 saal pehle waali, mei abb na ek baat ke 4 jawab deti hu, samje?" Everyone bursts out into laughter after hearing this statement.

The caption of this promo read, "Ab hoga music, comedy aur masti ka blast jab aayenge @imtiazaliofficial’s Chamkila ke star cast Dekho #TheGreatIndianKapilShow Saturday 8pm sirf Netflix par."

Speaking about Amar Singh Chamkila, the Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer streams on Netflix from April 12.

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Rohit Sharma reveals THIS solution for handling match pass request