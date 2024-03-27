With a new show, new platform, and new celebrity judges, Kapil Sharma is all set to entertain the viewers. The comedian is back with his gang, including Sunil Grover. The Great Indian Kapil Show is certainly one of the most anticipated shows because it marks the return of Sunil and Kapil. Following their feud, it will be the first time that the duo will be seen sharing the stage. Here's what Sunil Grover has to say on his reunion with Kapil after six years.

Sunil Grover calls his feud with Kapil Sharma a 'publicity stunt'

The Great Indian Kapil Show will start streaming on Netflix on March 30th. Ahead of the grand and fun launch, the makers held a promotional event. The event had the cast of the show, and interestingly, Sunil Grover was asked about his reunion with Kapil Sharma years after their feud.

To this, the Sunflower actor quipped, "Toh humko aisa tha ki abhi Netflix India mein aa raha hai. Toh kuch aisa karo ki publicity stunt ho. Iss show ke launch ke liye wo ek publicity stunt tha (So, we thought that Netflix is coming to India now. So, do something like a publicity stunt. It was a publicity stunt to launch this show)." Listening to his witty response, everyone burst into laughter.

Take a look at the recent promo of the show:

Divulging further, Grover added, "Always, it has been a delight to be a part of this show. Jaisa Kiku bhai kehte the ki duniya mein ek jagah hai jahan pe hum log kaam karte hain toh kaam lagta nahi hain. Toh hum blessed hain aur main apne aap ko firse blessed mehsoos karta hun. As Kiku Bhai says, there is a place in the world where if we work, then it does not seem like work. So, we are blessed, and I feel blessed again."

"I am back home, aur haste rehte hain saara din. Aur wahi hasi hum log stage pe jaate hain, wahi log has rahe hote hain, unn baaton pe jinko banate huye saari creative team aur hum log has rahe hote hain, and we keep laughing the whole day. We go on stage with that smile and people laugh on things that the whole creative team and we laugh upon while creating. Toh I have my gratitude; thank you so much," Sunil Grover concluded.

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

A few days ago, Netflix released the trailer of The Great Indian Kapil Show featuring Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, Rajiv Thakur, and Sunil Grover. From an interesting line-up of celebrity guests to signature one-liners, the trailer seemed high on entertainment, drama, and fun. Sunil Grover's return as Gutthi was one of the major highlights.

Further, the makers dropped the teaser for the show's first episode. The pilot episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will feature Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ridhima Kapoor Sahani as guests. While Kiku Sharda plays the character of Sunny Deol from Gadar, Krushna is seen playing Bobby Deol from Animal. The teaser also showcases Sunil's return to Gutthi's shoes.

Further, Kapil Sharma's team manages to leave the Kapoor Khandaan in splits with their hilarious comebacks and gigs. The guests will share unheard anecdotes, and the hilarious banter between Ranbir Kapoor and Gutthi is surely unmissable. Ranbir Kapoor also expresses his wish to bring his daughter, Raha, on the show.

Apart from the Kapoor Khandaan, the upcoming episodes will have celebrities like Aamir Khan, Rohit Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh, and more grace the show.

