The Great Indian Kapil Show Trailer Out: Kapil Sharma is back with Sunil Grover for star-studded show

Comedian Kapil Sharma returns with a bang, offering a double dose of laughter in the latest season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The eagerly anticipated trailer is now out, giving fans a sneak peek of the show that's been the talk of the town. It marks the grand return of Sunil Grover, stirring much excitement and revealing a slew of surprises.

The Great Indian Kapil Show promises unlimited laughter

This year's most awaited talk show is back, and it's better than ever. Today's trailer release of The Great Indian Kapil Show showcases the team's relentless effort to provide audiences with a hefty dose of laughter. This season is set to be a standout as Sunil Grover makes a triumphant return after a seven-year hiatus.

The trailer features hosts Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover in hilarious banter, guaranteed to leave viewers in stitches. The guest list sparkles with stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan, singer Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, and Indian cricket team stars Shreyas Iyer and captain Rohit Sharma. The excitement is palpable, with the team ready to keep fans on the edge of their seats, proclaiming, “Toh Kursi ki peti baandh ke rakhiye, kyunki ye udaan kaafi mazeedar hone wali hai (So, fasten your seatbelts because this flight is going to be thoroughly enjoyable).”

For the first time, The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show will be broadcast on an international platform, scheduled for release on Netflix every Saturday at 8 PM starting March 30th. Kapil Sharma sums up the show's essence, saying, “Agar koi cheez poori family ke liye fit hai, to Hindustan mien hit hai for example humara show (if something is fit for all the families, then it’s a big hit in India. For example our show).”

The Great Indian Kapil Show family

Sunil Grover's return is set to unleash a laughter volcano this season. In an interview, Grover expressed his joy, likening his comeback to a homecoming and being eager to pick up where they left off.

Krushna Abhishek adds to the anticipation, stating, “Hasi ka taapmaan badhne wala hai kyunki iss baar hasane aa rahe hai hum Netflix par Trailer (The temperature of laughter is about to rise because this time we are coming to make you laugh on the Netflix Trailer).”

The cast includes Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, Archana Puran Singh, and Krushna Abhishek, all returning in top form.

