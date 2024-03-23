Anupamaa Written Update, Mar 23: Anupama learns about Dimple’s feelings for Titu

Anupamaa, March 23, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Anupama talking to Dimple and Kavya about how women ruin their lives by allowing others to dictate their decisions and stories. Dimple and Kavya acknowledge how Anupama understood the situation without even knowing about it.

Kavya complains about Vanraj’s cold behavior towards Mahi. She says she wants to give her a stable family and decides to relocate to America permanently for Mahi. She laments about being a bad mother. Anupama guides her about motherhood. She urges Kavya to leave Vanraj if their relationship is not working. Anupama advises Dimple to not repeat past mistakes and think about Titu’s feelings. She asks both women to prioritize themselves amid fulfilling family responsibilities.

Shruti learns about Pakhi’s situation. Aadya criticizes Pakhi and calls her rude. She goes on to allege Anupama of marrying Anuj for financial gain. Shruti scolds Aadya and asks her to respect the elders. Aadya tells Shruti not to stand with Anupama or else she will lose Anuj. Anuj overhears their conversation. He looks for a wedding venue with Shruti. Shruti contemplates if she should talk about Pakhi with Anuj.

Anupama questions Dimple if she loves Titu and wants to marry him. Dimple confirms the same with a nod. However, she also says that her wish won’t matter because Vanraj will never approve of Titu.

Biji is shocked to learn that Yashdeep will have to shut the restaurant. She motivates him to work hard till the end and they discuss Holi. Biji asks Yashdeep to talk to Shahs. Pakhi discusses plans to settle her business in the USA with Arush. He gives her compliments. Anupama gets excited for Holi celebrations. She plans to talk to Vanraj about Dimple and Kavya.

Anupama spots Arush flirting with Pakhi at a restaurant. Hasmuk accuses Vanraj of helping Toshu in his escape. Vanraj says he will fix everything. Kinjal decides to go back to India with Pari. Anupama asks Vanraj to bring back Toshu. He asks her to withdraw the case. Anupama refuses to do the same, leading to an argument between the two.

Anupama prepares for Holi with the Shahs. She invites Hasmuk to the restaurant. Vanraj taunts Anupama. She hits back at him with a sharp reply. Ishani tries to bond with Pakhi but she asks Ishani to stay away. Anupama lies about Pakhi’s whereabouts. Anuj bumps into Hasmuk, Dimple and Kavya. He also meets Ishani, Ansh, Mahi and Pari. Aadya urges him to leave as she is getting late. Hasmuk asks Anuj to go. The episode ends here.

