Pinkvilla has learned exclusively that Neha Solanki will not be starring alongside Farman Haider in the lead role for an upcoming show. Yesha Harsora has been finalized by the makers for the role.

According to recent media reports, the creators of popular TV shows such as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Chhoti Sardarrni are gearing up to launch a new show on Colors TV. The reports suggested that Neha Solanki from Titli, Farman Haider from Saavi Ki Savari, and Twinkle Arora from Udaariyaan will be part of the main cast.

Solanki and Haider were said to play the lead couple, while Arora would portray a grey-shaded character. This upcoming show is rumored to be a remake of the Kannada series Lakshana, focusing on the challenges faced by a dusky girl.

Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that not Neha Solanki, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Yesha Harsora is set to play the lead role in the show.

Not Neha but Yesha Harsora to join Farman Haider in the new show

According to our sources, the talks between Neha and the makers did not materialize, leading the makers to consider Yesha Harsora for the lead role in the show. A reliable source associated with the project revealed that Neha's involvement did not work out, and Yesha has been chosen as the replacement. Yesha, who has previously worked with the production house, is expected to finalize the agreement in the near future.

When contacted, Yesha said, "I am currently busy and can't talk." We dropped her a message but didn't get a revert until filing this piece.

Take a look at Yesha Harsora's funny reel:

When we contacted Neha, she refused to comment on the matter and said, "I can't talk about this right now."

More about Farman Haider

Farman Haider started his career with Rakshabandhan... Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal. He played the lead role in Saavi Ki Savari followed by his show Aaina which recently wrapped up. Within a span of a few weeks of his previous show's closure, Haider has signed a new show.

More about Yesha Harsora

Yesha Harsora played a strong character in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Harini, who supported Sai (Ayesha Singh). This will be Yesha's first show as a lead.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ayush Anand on entering Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Chinmaye; 'He has come with a motive'