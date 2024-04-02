Newlyweds Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma have been in the news ever since they tied the knot on March 1 in Rajasthan. Surrounded by their closest friends and family, they embarked on their marital journey. After their royal wedding, Surbhi and Karan got into an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and spoke their heart out about their relationship and their new journey.

Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma talk about their marital life:

While talking to us, we asked Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma what changes they have been experiencing after tying the knot. Before answering this question, the couple looked into each other's eyes adorably. Karan said, "It feels the same. We still feel like we are not husband-wife, we are still in girlfriend-boyfriend zone."

Surbhi Chandna continued, "Nothing has changed. We are just living in a separate house, away from our parents. It's only that, other than that, Karan's parents live in the opposite building. My parents live 2-5 minutes away. So every next day, they are at our house."

Watch Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's interview here-

The Ishqbaaz actress added, "I'm 34 and for 34 years I have lived with my parents, so to cut the chord is so tough, so difficult. He is the only child. It's very difficult for me also to kind of adjust to this new surrounding but still it doesn't feel like we are husband-wife, I feel like we are just taking the responsibility of the house. That's a part. Other than that, everything is like girlfriend-boyfriend."

Karan also agreed with Surbhi's answer. Surbhi also shared how she still addresses Karan as her 'boyfriend' and people remind her to call him 'husband'. Karan shared how he still thinks Surbhi is his girlfriend.

How is romance still fresh after 13 years?

After dating for more than 13 years, the romance is still fresh between Surbhi and Karan which always leaves fans in awe. When asked about it, the Sherdil Shergill actress shared, "We have always kept our relationship more like friendship." She further explained, "Many couples who are 25-26 start taking holidays and nightouts together. I come from a restricted family." Karan then corrected her saying it's not restricted but 'pampered'.

She continued, "Even after my roka, my father used to message me at 12:30 am saying 'See time.' This happened after my roka. I'm 34. So I feel we haven't explored many things in the past 13 years so I feel that that freshness works for us. It works in our favor."

Karan added, "Nothing was planned in our journey of 13 years. We didn't plan that we would go on for 13 years. Our wedding was also not planned. It was all of a sudden that everything happened in 2023. Our roka happened then the wedding. The key is nothing was planned." Surbhi mentioned how they have stayed together with time and everything just kept happening.

