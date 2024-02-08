Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist Abhishek Malhan undergoes LASIK eye surgery

Abhishek Malhan became widely known after his appearance on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, where he finished as the first runner-up. His engaging gameplay struck a chord with the viewers, earning him immense popularity. Although he didn't win the show, he undeniably captured the hearts of many and became a beloved figure among the audience.

Eye surgery and recovery

According to Dimple Malhan, his mother, on her YouTube channel, Abhishek underwent LASIK eye surgery to remove his glasses. He is not allowed to use the phone for at least 8 hours, as advised by the doctor. Furthermore, he experienced irritation in his eyes, as shown in the vlog.

LASIK eye surgery is the best-known and most commonly performed laser refractive surgery to correct vision problems. Laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis (LASIK) can be an alternative to glasses or contact lenses.

Recently, Abhishek Malhan, also known as 'Fukra Insaan,' revealed his income and net worth. Malhan stated that he owns a house worth Rs 25 crore. Born in 1997, Malhan gained widespread recognition after collaborating with CarryMinati, former WWE wrestler The Great Khali, and Puneet Superstar. He started his YouTuber journey after being inspired by creators like Mr. Beast and KSI.

Playful teasing and future plans

Abhishek Malhan, the runner-up in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, playfully teased Abhishek Kumar, the second-place finisher in Bigg Boss Season 17. Using his Twitter handle, Malhan, also known as Fukra Insaan, humorously remarked that anyone named 'Abhishek' couldn't win against Salman Khan. He even suggested the idea of entering Bigg Boss 18 using the name 'Ayushman,' stating, "Salman bhai ke samne ABHISHEK naam ka banda kabhi nahi jeet sakta, BB 18 mein Ayushman naam leke enter karte hain.(In front of Salman bhai, a person with the name 'Abhishek' can never win; let's enter Bigg Boss 18 using the name 'Ayushman.')" This comment is a lighthearted reference to both his own experience in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 and Abhishek Kumar's performance in Bigg Boss Season 17.

Despite losing to Elvish Yadav in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Abhishek Malhan took the outcome positively, and fans praised his noteworthy journey on the show. Despite initial conflicts with Elvish Yadav, the two eventually patched up their differences.

