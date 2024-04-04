Vivek Dahiya, known for his role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has shared pictures with his wife Divyanka Tripathi’s mother. He often delights his fans with engaging reels and social media updates. Divyanka and Vivek share glimpses into their personal lives without hesitation.

Vivek Dahiya shares pictures with his mother-in-law

Taking to Instagram, Vivek shared pictures with his mother-in-law, Divyanka’s mother. Both of them share a pure and friendly bond. He wrote in the caption, “With my Super mum-in-law!” The son and mother-in-law duo were twinning in blue.

Fans and Divyanka’s reaction

As soon as Vivek shared the pictures, Divyanka Tripathi couldn’t resist commenting, “How cute.” Fans filled the comment section and expressed their love for this bond. One user wrote, “Two cuties in one frame missing divyanka ma’am here. @vivekdahiya hi Vivek sir!” Complimenting Vivek and Divyanka as a couple, another user commented, “Aap dono bahut khoobsurat ho. Mere sabse pasandida couple ho. M aapka yeh hai mohabbatein ka bahut bada fan hu. (You both are very beautiful. You are my favorite couple. I am a huge fan of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.).”

Recently, Divyanka Tripathi gave an update about her recovery journey from two ligament tear surgeries she had last year. Her recovery video has motivated many who were feeling hopeless. With her husband Vivek's support and her strong mindset, she made a strong comeback. She wrote in the caption, “Sharing my journey from getting a surgery done until bouncing back in a nutshell.”

About Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi

The couple married in 2016 in Bhopal and have been winning fans with their love ever since. They enjoy doing activities together like riding, going to the gym, and supporting each other. Divyanka is a devoted wife who balances her career and home life well. When Vivek was eliminated from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Divyanka stood by him as a constant support.

Vivek Dahiya is known for playing the role of Abhishek Singh in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Rajvardhan Suryavanshi in Qayamat Ki Raat and Rajbeer Bundela in Kavach – Kaali Shaktiyon Se. He emerged as the winner of the reality show Nach Baliye 8 in 2017. The actor was last seen as a contestant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

