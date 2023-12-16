EXCLUSIVE: Mohit Malik says playing Guru in Chamak was ‘the most challenging and difficult aspect’

Mohit Malik, a notable actor who has starred in many television serials, has recently been featured in the web series Chamak. He plays a challenging role in the show. He is seen stepping into the shoes of a young homosexual man, Guru. He has received an immense response from viewers for his character.

Recently, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actor talked about the challenges he faced while essaying the role, the apprehensions he experienced, and the kind of feedback he received.

Mohit Malik on apprehensions before taking up the role

Talking about taking up the role, Mohit Malik shared," There were no such apprehensions. The moment I was offered this role, I felt it was quite exciting and so, I took up this role. I wanted to do something different for a very long time.

When I met Rohit Sir, my director, the way he narrated the story the way he was so involved and invested in the show in terms of script and the characters was really exciting. We wanted to work with each other for a long time. I wanted to explore more as an actor. When I was offered this role, a lot of people suggested me not to opt for this as I had done strong roles before and this role was a very different one.

But I have done what my heart has asked me to. I wanted to break my image of being a typical strong actor to being able to play diverse roles. And I really cared about it. I just want to work with the flow. As such, there were no apprehensions before taking up this role."

Mohit Malik on challenges he faced playing a gay character

The actor said, "The most challenging and difficult aspect was to get into the character of Guru. Guru is psyche, his concerns, his issues, his life, portraying his whole persona was itself challenging. Being a gay who lives in Punjab and hails from an orthodox family, society not accepting the fact that he belongs to a gay community was very disturbing for Guru.

So getting into his character was definitely not easy. From the first meeting itself, Rohit sir was clear that he did not want to showcase any stereotypical physicality. I liked that suggestion. Still, I have kept a softness to the character. If you see, there is still a lot of softness and sensitivity in the character. Because it was natural to me otherwise Guru's character is very strict and arrogant.

For me, love is universal. I played Guru like that only. I see my characters very spiritually. Even my other character Kunal from a StarPlus show I see that as a spiritual one."

Mohit Malik on the kind of feedback he is receiving for the role

Mohit Malik has received a positive response for his character of Guru in Chamak. He said, "People have called me to appreciate the character of Guru. They have said that even after watching the show, Guru has stayed with them.

That was my motive that the role should stay with them. People saw me as a gay avatar for the first time, and they did not expect me in that role, but I am glad they are praising my role as Guru. Honestly, I had also not revealed about my character till the time it was released on SonyLIV.

They have liked my work, liked my bold effort. A lot of actors would not play Guru before they are concerned about their image. But I have played it. I have worked very hard and with honesty for this one. And I am very grateful for Rohit Ji for this opportunity."

Mohit Malik on his upcoming projects

In the interview, Mohit Malik also revealed that there will be season 2 of Chamak. He said, "Season 2 of Chamak will be out soon. I am really looking forward to season two because the graph of Guru is different and I am personally very excited for the next season. I am also working on Abhisekh Kapoor's film. The name is still not decided, it's just Abhisekh Kapoor's next film, and it is set to release in the next year. And Baatein kuch Ankahee Si is already airing on Starplus."

Meanwhile, Mohit Malik is currently seen essaying the lead character of Kunal Malhotra in the serial Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. The show also stars Sayali Salunkhe opposite him. The first episode aired on 21st August this year, and currently airs at 9 pm on Star Plus.

