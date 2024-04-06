Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been enjoying the limelight ever since the couple stepped out of the Bigg Boss 17 house. The two are also having an interesting time working on back-to-back projects. In what is the first of its kind for Vicky, the couple released their first music video together yesterday. Fans were eagerly waiting to see the two share screenspace together, and it goes without saying that the video delighted the fans. Today, the couple were spotted at the airport shelling out major goals as they sported matching blue outfits.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain twinning in blue

At the airport today, Ankita Lokhande was seen wearing an all-denim outfit, and hubby Vicky Jain complemented him in a dark blue outfit. The Pavitra Rishta actress wore denim cargo pants paired with a cropped denim jacket. Underneath the jacket, she wore a beige bralette. Overall, the fit looks relaxing and is perfect for travel in style. To round off the look, she wore black shades and white sneakers. Vicky wore blue printed cotton pants and a shirt with white sneakers. The businessman exuded laidback vibes as he walked alongside his wife.

Check out Ankita and Ciky's video here:

To complement her outfit and look, Ankita kept her hair styled with a pull-back tight bun. With no makeup and a hint of pink on her lips, she showed how to look effortlessly chic. As they walked through the airport, the paps requested them to walk together, and Vicky, who was busy on his phone, came and held his wife's hand. They also posed for the cameras.

Advertisement

What stood out was Vicky's fun interaction with the paparazzi. They complimented the Bigg Boss 17 couple on their recently released song, and Vicky asked them if they liked it. The businessman also told them to listen to the song at night, which made Ankita and the paps laugh.

For the uninitiated, the couple has been together for three years. They got married on December 14, 2021, in a lavish ceremony.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi REACTS to Twinkle Khanna-Akshay Kumar's hilarious video; says THIS about Vivek Dahiya