A few days back, in a post on social media, actress Shehnaaz Gill shared her fear of dogs. Today, the Bigg Boss 13 fame posted another video of herself that shows her trying to bond with the same dog at her friend's place. She also shared that she is hopeful that her fear of dogs will go away one day. Fans of the actress were delighted to see her video with her four-legged friend.

Shehnaaz Gill tries to overcome her fear of dogs

Just a few hours back, Shehnaaz Gill uploaded a video which begins with the actress training the dog to stand and rest its paws on her with a treat. She slowly pats the dog in the back and after offering the treat, she does a little victory dance. Next, she is seen rubbing the dog's back and saying, "Main issue dar nahi rahi hu abhi, mujhe bohot achha laag raha hain iske saath (I'm not scared of him now, I'm having fun with him)."

Watch Shehnaaz Gill's video here:

In the video, the Bigg Boss 13 fame actress is also seen cuddling with the dog later. Uploading the video, Shehnaaz Gill wrote in the caption, “saada kutta kutta tuhada kutta tommy … maine kal guys bahut kosish ki apna dar khatam karne ki .. time lagega but shayad dar khatam ho jaye in future. lets see …. (Guys, yesterday I tried a lot to do away with my fear. It will take time, but hopefully, the fear will be completely erased in future).”

For those who do not know, '“saada kutta kutta tuhada kutta tommy' was her famous dialogue that went viral after Bigg Boss 13.

A few days back, Gill posted a video on her social media handle, where she could se seen sitting with a friend who has a pet dog. Shehnaaz tries to show love to the fur baby, and it gets excited, but she gets scared and immediately gets up. Captioning the post, Shehnaaz mentioned, "Bahut mann karta hai main bhi pets ko pyar kru lekin dar khatam hi nahi hota kya karu (I think a lot about loving pets, but my fear never goes away; what should I do?)"

Sophie Choudry reacts

Reacting to Shehnaaz's latest video, singer Sophie Choudry commented, "Wah! Now you can come meet my Tia." Shehnaaz reacted to her comment with a laughing and heart emoji.

