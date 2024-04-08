Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been the talk of the town. With controversial exits to prominent characters taking the story forward, the show has managed to keep the viewers glued to it. Pinkvilla got in touch with actor Vineet Raina who plays the mysterious character of Dev Shikhawat in the show. Rumor mills have it that Dev Shikhawat is none other than Abir Birla, who survived the accident many years ago. Well, only time to reveal whether this is true or not.

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Raina spoke at length about his character in the show, his love for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and more.

Vineet Raina on the legacy of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Talking about the legacy of the show, Vineet Raina said, “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) is a household name, it's not just a TV show it's an emotion for the audience and if you are a part of such an epic saga you automatically win that audience’s emotional connection which is very important for an actor to achieve. People are absolutely loving Dev, and my social media is always filled with praise and love. That’s pure love and I am thankful to everyone. Being part of YRKKH is another feather in my cap.”

"When the longest show ever running on television will be remembered and the cast will be remembered, I will be remembered with it. This show is a milestone and I am part of it as well, so it feels completely incredible. To be a part of the longest-running show, to work with Rajan Shahi sir and the entire team of DKP is an honor," he added

Vineet Raina on his character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Vineet gives more insights into his character saying, “I love the character of Dev Shikhawat. He is dynamic and a mature entrepreneur with a mysterious personality, which unfolds with the flow of the story. There will be many layers that Dev will showcase in the show. I am enjoying it and am overwhelmed with the response it has gotten from the audience. I guess Dev and Charu are quite loved Jodi. They have gotten a hashtag already #DevRu which is very popular.”

Vineet Raina on what works in favor of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

"I think the core Indian audience still wants a story in which they can relate to some or the other character connect with the story. It's been an essence of Indian daily television opera and, hence, the show works because of the bond it has created with the audience over so many years which is incredible," shared the actor.

Vineet Raina on his family's reaction to his part in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Speaking about his family's reaction, the actor said, "My family and friends back home watch my show keenly and have been saying that they are seeing a noticeable improvement in my acting skills and performance and I should try to keep learning and improving and I always take compliments and criticisms equally seriously. I am always under a constant learning process."

Vineet Raina has been a part of popular TV shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan, Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai, Kasak, Meri Gudiya, Kaala Teeka, and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil among others.

